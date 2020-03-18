Argatroban Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Argatroban Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Argatroban Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Argatroban Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Argatroban is a synthetic direct thrombin inhibitor and the chemical name is 1-[5- [(aminoiminomethyl)amino]-1-oxo-2-[[(1,2,3,4-tetrahydro-3-methyl-8-quinolinyl)sulfonyl]amino]pentyl]-4-methyl-2-piperidinecarboxylic acid, monohydrate. Argatroban has 4 asymmetric carbons. One of the asymmetric carbons has an R configuration (stereoisomer Type I) and an S configuration (stereoisomer Type II). Argatroban consists of a mixture of R and S stereoisomers at a ratio of approximately 65:35.

In the last several years, global market of Argatroban Industry decreased with the average production growth rate about -15%. In 2015, global capacity of Argatroban reduced to 34786 grams

from 65183 grams since 2011. It is predicted that the argatroban demand will continue to decrease with a average growth rate of -9% in the coming five years.

The price of argatroban is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. USA occupied a market share of 34%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

Intially, compared with hirudin and heparin, the therapeutic dose has little effect on platelet, no antigen and strong antithrombotic effect. The sale value has reached 190 million USA dollars in 2008. But because of its narrow therapeutic area, uncertain factors on human’s bodies and fierce competition from other substitutes, it sales far less than other thrombin inhibitor. The value reduced to 101 million USA dollars in 2015.

The global Argatroban market is valued at 84 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 23 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -15.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Argatroban market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Argatroban in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Argatroban in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Argatroban market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Argatroban market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pfizer, Inc

SANDOZ

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

fresenius-kabi

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

WEST-WARD,INC

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3764119-global-argatroban-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Argatroban Powder

Argatroban Injection

Market size by End User

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Cerebral arterial thrombosis

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3764119-global-argatroban-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Argatroban Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Argatroban Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Argatroban Powder

1.4.3 Argatroban Injection

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Argatroban Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)

1.5.3 Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

1.5.4 Cerebral arterial thrombosis

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Argatroban Market Size

2.1.1 Global Argatroban Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Argatroban Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Argatroban Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Argatroban Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Argatroban Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer, Inc

11.1.1 Pfizer, Inc Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer, Inc Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Pfizer, Inc Argatroban Products Offered

11.1.5 Pfizer, Inc Recent Development

11.2 SANDOZ

11.2.1 SANDOZ Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 SANDOZ Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 SANDOZ Argatroban Products Offered

11.2.5 SANDOZ Recent Development

11.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Argatroban Products Offered

11.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Recent Development

11.4 fresenius-kabi

11.4.1 fresenius-kabi Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 fresenius-kabi Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 fresenius-kabi Argatroban Products Offered

11.4.5 fresenius-kabi Recent Development

11.5 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc

11.5.1 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc Argatroban Products Offered

11.5.5 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc Recent Development

11.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Argatroban Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Recent Development

11.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

11.7.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Argatroban Products Offered

11.7.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Recent Development

11.8 WEST-WARD,INC

11.8.1 WEST-WARD,INC Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 WEST-WARD,INC Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 WEST-WARD,INC Argatroban Products Offered

11.8.5 WEST-WARD,INC Recent Development

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3764119

Continued….

Also Read:

Contact Information:

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)