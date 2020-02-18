Argatroban Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Argatroban Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Argatroban Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Argatroban Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Argatroban is a synthetic direct thrombin inhibitor and the chemical name is 1-[5- [(aminoiminomethyl)amino]-1-oxo-2-[[(1,2,3,4-tetrahydro-3-methyl-8-quinolinyl)sulfonyl]amino]pentyl]-4-methyl-2-piperidinecarboxylic acid, monohydrate. Argatroban has 4 asymmetric carbons. One of the asymmetric carbons has an R configuration (stereoisomer Type I) and an S configuration (stereoisomer Type II). Argatroban consists of a mixture of R and S stereoisomers at a ratio of approximately 65:35.
In the last several years, global market of Argatroban Industry decreased with the average production growth rate about -15%. In 2015, global capacity of Argatroban reduced to 34786 grams
from 65183 grams since 2011. It is predicted that the argatroban demand will continue to decrease with a average growth rate of -9% in the coming five years.
The price of argatroban is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. USA occupied a market share of 34%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.
Intially, compared with hirudin and heparin, the therapeutic dose has little effect on platelet, no antigen and strong antithrombotic effect. The sale value has reached 190 million USA dollars in 2008. But because of its narrow therapeutic area, uncertain factors on human’s bodies and fierce competition from other substitutes, it sales far less than other thrombin inhibitor. The value reduced to 101 million USA dollars in 2015.
The global Argatroban market is valued at 84 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 23 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -15.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Argatroban market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Argatroban in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Argatroban in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Argatroban market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Argatroban market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pfizer, Inc
SANDOZ
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
fresenius-kabi
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
WEST-WARD,INC
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3764119-global-argatroban-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Argatroban Powder
Argatroban Injection
Market size by End User
Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)
Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
Cerebral arterial thrombosis
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3764119-global-argatroban-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Argatroban Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Argatroban Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Argatroban Powder
1.4.3 Argatroban Injection
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Argatroban Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)
1.5.3 Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
1.5.4 Cerebral arterial thrombosis
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Argatroban Market Size
2.1.1 Global Argatroban Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Argatroban Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Argatroban Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Argatroban Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Argatroban Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Pfizer, Inc
11.1.1 Pfizer, Inc Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Pfizer, Inc Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Pfizer, Inc Argatroban Products Offered
11.1.5 Pfizer, Inc Recent Development
11.2 SANDOZ
11.2.1 SANDOZ Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 SANDOZ Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 SANDOZ Argatroban Products Offered
11.2.5 SANDOZ Recent Development
11.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
11.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Argatroban Products Offered
11.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Recent Development
11.4 fresenius-kabi
11.4.1 fresenius-kabi Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 fresenius-kabi Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 fresenius-kabi Argatroban Products Offered
11.4.5 fresenius-kabi Recent Development
11.5 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc
11.5.1 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc Argatroban Products Offered
11.5.5 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc Recent Development
11.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
11.6.1 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Argatroban Products Offered
11.6.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Recent Development
11.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
11.7.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Argatroban Products Offered
11.7.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Recent Development
11.8 WEST-WARD,INC
11.8.1 WEST-WARD,INC Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 WEST-WARD,INC Argatroban Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 WEST-WARD,INC Argatroban Products Offered
11.8.5 WEST-WARD,INC Recent Development
Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3764119
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)