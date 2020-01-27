Area Rugs Market data analysis report 2019 key players: Balta Industries, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Nourison Industries

Area Rugs Market

Area Rugs are pieces of thick, heavy material that are used to cover usually a section of a floor.As for area rugs, due to the difference of raw material, product patterns as well as functions, there are various kinds of area rugs supplied in the market. Area rugs are widely used in residential places, offices and other commercial places, vehicles and so on.

Area Rugs Market Driving Factors:

In the next five years, the global consumption of area rugs will maintain at about 3.1% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2021 will be 422.17 million square meters .Besides, in the next five years, area rugs overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 81% to 85%.

It is estimated that global consumption of area rugs will reach to 370.44 million square meters in 2016 from 293.57 million square meters in 2011. With economy recovery and gradually improved life quality, demand of area rugs will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.03 % in the coming five years.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Balta Industries, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Nourison Industries, OW (Oriental Weavers), Shaw Industries, The Dixie Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wool Area Rug

Silk Area Rug

Cotton Area Rug

Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug

Animal Skins Area Rug

Synthetics Area Rug

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Global Area Rugs Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Area Rugs Market report.

Key Insights:

Complete in-depth analysis of the Area Rugs

Important changes in market dynamics.

Segmentation analysis of the market.

Emerging segments and regional markets.

Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.

Assessment of niche industry players.

Market share analysis.

Key strategies of major players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing viewpoint of the market with the on-going trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market flow which basically considers the factors inducing the present market scenario alongside development prospects of the market in the years to come.

Area Rugs Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research including the effect of the market aspects.

Competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the market.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Area Rugs market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.