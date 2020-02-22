Architectural Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Report Overview:

Architectural services are witnessing increasing demand according to an upcoming report by Market Research Future. The swift growth of the global construction sector across both commercial and residential buildings has been observed to be the most significant factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, with the advent of IT technology and rapid advancements in the same, there is now the availability of highly advanced designing software which also assists market growth.

Architectural Services Market are increasingly sought after, primarily due to the increasing imposition of stringent regulations regarding building design and efficiency. The global construction sector is witnessing rapid growth with emerging economies notably witnessing the increasing implementation of construction projects. Moreover, the rapidly increasing population of which a majority is in urban areas has resulted in increasing demand for smart infrastructure and well-designed, functional spaces. Architectural services allow the intelligent planning of construction activity with the ability to design and plan the final product before construction begins.

This has significantly impacted the market to influence growth. Residential buildings are expected to increase in number due to increasing urbanization in emerging economies where purchasing power is growing, resulting in the demand for residential spaces. Increasing implementation of smart cities, efficient public transport systems and increased investments from the government in updating infrastructure to make it more efficient are some other important factors driving the growth of the global architectural services market.

The market has a number of opportunities that are expected to further its growth over the coming years. Focus in particular is on consultancy services, and project planning which is expected to be supported by technological advancements in existing architectural software.

Report Coverage:

The report on the global architectural services market covers an in-depth study of historical as well as current market trends, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape, consumer landscape, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, and supply chain analysis.

Companies Covered:

Aedas, AECOM, Foster & Partners Limited, DP Architects, HDR Architecture, Gensler, HKS, INC., HOCHTIEF AG, IBI Group Inc., HOK, Jacobs, PCL Constructors Inc., Nikken Sekkei, Perkins Eastman, Perkins & Will, Stantec and others

Segmental Analysis

For the scope of report, MRFR offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global architectural services market

By Service Type

Architectural Advisory Services

Construction and Project Management Services

Urban Planning Services

Engineering services

Interior Design Services

Other

By End-User

Education

Hospitality

Government

Residential

Healthcare

Industrial

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology:

MRFR employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology to ensure the deliverance of accurate estimates and market forecast. The collaborative approach of primary and secondary research processes aids in highly qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market dynamics, historical trends, growth opportunities, consumer landscape, market drivers and challenges.

Primary data is collected by conducting detailed surveys and personal interviews with the key opinion makers across the value chain. Secondary research process is utilized to verify primary data through inputs from white paper references, SEC filings, paid database, research publications and other credible sources available in public domain. Additionally, the strong data triangulation method and top-down and bottom-up approaches are utilized to ensure accuracy and objectivity to the data

