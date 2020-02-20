Architectural Services Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Architectural Services Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Architectural Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Architectural Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Developed countries are driving huge demand owing to increased requirement of better infrastructure, also higher disposable income among residents of these countries is anticipated to drive the market. Middle East and Africa region is projected to exhibit fastest growth and is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Architectural Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Architectural Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Gensler

AECOM

AEDAS

IBI Group Inc.

HDR Architects

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Construction and Project Management Services

Engineering services, Interior Design Services

Urban Planning Services

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Education

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

Residential

Retail

Others

