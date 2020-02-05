Architectural Rendering Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Architectural rendering software helps architects create a realistic view of the building right at the planning stage before commencing constructions. The growing acceptance of such software among architects and the availability of features to create a model of any building or object with attractive colors and surreal lighting will increase its demand in the coming years.
This market study has identified factors like the growing demand for non-photorealistic rendering to be one of the major trends influencing market growth in the next four years
In 2018, the global Architectural Rendering Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Architectural Rendering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural Rendering Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Maxon Computer
Luxion
Lumion
Next Limit Technologies
Luxology Visionmongers
OTOY
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Non-residential Building
Residential Building
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Architectural Rendering Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Architectural Rendering Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Architectural Rendering Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Architectural Rendering Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Non-residential Building
1.5.3 Residential Building
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Architectural Rendering Software Market Size
2.2 Architectural Rendering Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Architectural Rendering Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Architectural Rendering Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Autodesk
12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Architectural Rendering Software Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Architectural Rendering Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.2 Maxon Computer
12.2.1 Maxon Computer Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Architectural Rendering Software Introduction
12.2.4 Maxon Computer Revenue in Architectural Rendering Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Maxon Computer Recent Development
12.3 Luxion
12.3.1 Luxion Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Architectural Rendering Software Introduction
12.3.4 Luxion Revenue in Architectural Rendering Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Luxion Recent Development
12.4 Lumion
12.4.1 Lumion Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Architectural Rendering Software Introduction
12.4.4 Lumion Revenue in Architectural Rendering Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Lumion Recent Development
12.5 Next Limit Technologies
12.5.1 Next Limit Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Architectural Rendering Software Introduction
12.5.4 Next Limit Technologies Revenue in Architectural Rendering Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Next Limit Technologies Recent Development
Continued…….
