Architectural Coatings Market by Industry Chain, Challenges Analysis, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2023

Architectural Coatings market segmented on the basis of suppliers, consumers, drivers, opportunities market challenges, indicators, market risks/restraints, influences. The Architectural Coatings market mainly focuses on terms like a company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

Global Architectural Coatings Market is estimated to reach at CAGR of 5.56% between 2018 and 2023. Architectural Coatings Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel, value data are also analyzed in this report.

Architectural Coatings Market’s Top Regions Covers in this Report: Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North-America, Germany, UK, Italy, Russia Federation, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Rest of MEA.

Architectural Coatings market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company: Global Architectural Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Akzo Nobel, Asian-Paints, Berger Paints, Carpoly, Chromology, DAW SE, Hempel, Jotun, Kansai Paints, Masco, Nippon paint, PPG, RPM International, Sherwin Williams ( including Valspar), Tikkurila Oyj, And many more…

Key Developments in the Architectural Coatings Market:

June 2017: The Sherwin-Williams Company acquired The Valspar Corporation, to become a global leader in the paints & coatings industry.

April 2017: Asian Paints subsidiary, Berger International acquired Causeway Paints Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (CPLPL) in Sri Lanka.

April 2017: NBCC Ltd signed a deal with Poland-based Bolix SA, a fully owned subsidiary of Berger Paints India Ltd, for energy-efficient building solutions.

Architectural Coatings Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

– Increasing Commercial Construction Activities in the United States



Restraints

– Rise in Prices of Raw Materials

