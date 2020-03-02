ARCHITECTURAL CAD SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Architectural CAD software is the software used by construction engineer to 2D or 3D architectural design.

In 2018, the global Architectural CAD Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Architectural CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Trimble

Dassault Systemes

Graphisoft

ActCAD

LibreCAD

Chief Architect

Asynth

Vectorworks

ZWSOFT

Ribbonsoft

SolidFace Technology

ASCON

Encore Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

School

Construction Engineer

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Architectural CAD Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Architectural CAD Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 School

1.5.3 Construction Engineer

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Architectural CAD Software Market Size

2.2 Architectural CAD Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Architectural CAD Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Architectural CAD Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Architectural CAD Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Architectural CAD Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Architectural CAD Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Architectural CAD Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Architectural CAD Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Architectural CAD Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Architectural CAD Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………