ARCHITECTURAL BIM SOFTWARE MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, CONSUMPTION, GROWTH, TRENDS, SHARE AND FORECAST BY 2025

Global Architectural BIM Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Architectural BIM Software – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025
In 2018, the global Architectural BIM Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Architectural BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
BIM Track
AEC Solutions
Revizto
Exactal
Vectorworks
Tekla
Trimble
ArCADiasoft
BIMobject
Assemble Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Architectural BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Architectural BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architectural BIM Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Architectural BIM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Architectural BIM Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Architectural BIM Software Market Size
2.2 Architectural BIM Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Architectural BIM Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Architectural BIM Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Architectural BIM Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Architectural BIM Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Architectural BIM Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Architectural BIM Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Architectural BIM Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Architectural BIM Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Architectural BIM Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…………………….
