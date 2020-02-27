Arcade Gaming Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global arcade gaming market to decline at a CAGR of (9.28%) during the period 2017-2021.
Arcade games are one of the primary sources of entertainment in the gaming industry. The popularity of electronic devices and PCs aided by the rise of the Internet have led to the commercialization of alternative form of gaming. Arcade games have different genres and offer different user experiences with evolving technology across a wide variety of platforms. Arcade games are predominantly played on TV screens and less on PC screens. The global arcade gaming market is rapidly advancing with changing consumer patterns. Latest innovations include physical simulation of video games or physical movement being recorded and projected in the game. Hence, the global arcade gaming market growth is not going to be stagnant.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global arcade gaming market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from consumer spending toward playing games.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Arcade Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• CXC Simulations
• Eleetus
• NAMCO
• SEGA
Other prominent vendors
• D-BOX Technologies
• Vesaro
• Taito
• BRUNSWICK GROUP
• Gold Standard Games
• Rene Pierre
Market driver
• High scope for monetization
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High maintenance cost
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• 360-degree camera being accepted as next-generation technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
- Global arcade gaming market segmentation by type
- Global arcade gaming market segmentation by video games
- Global arcade gaming market segmentation by mechanical games
- Global arcade gaming market segmentation by simulation games
PART 07: Market segmentation of mechanical arcade games
- Global mechanical arcade gaming market segmentation by products
- Global snooker equipment market
- Global foosball equipment market
- Global air hockey equipment market
- Other mechanical games equipment market
PART 08: Market segmentation by genre
- Digital arcade gaming market by genre
- Global digital arcade gaming market by racing games
- Global digital arcade gaming market by shooting games
- Global digital arcade gaming market by sports games
- Global digital arcade gaming market by action games
PART 09: Market segmentation by end-users
- Global arcade gaming market by end-users
- Global arcade gaming market in gaming hubs
- Global arcade gaming market in semi-commercial locations
- Global arcade gaming market in residential users
PART 10: Market segmentation by geography
- Global arcade gaming market segmentation by geography
- Arcade gaming market in APAC
- Arcade gaming market in Americas
- Arcade gaming market in EMEA
