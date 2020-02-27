Arcade Gaming Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global arcade gaming market to decline at a CAGR of (9.28%) during the period 2017-2021.

Arcade games are one of the primary sources of entertainment in the gaming industry. The popularity of electronic devices and PCs aided by the rise of the Internet have led to the commercialization of alternative form of gaming. Arcade games have different genres and offer different user experiences with evolving technology across a wide variety of platforms. Arcade games are predominantly played on TV screens and less on PC screens. The global arcade gaming market is rapidly advancing with changing consumer patterns. Latest innovations include physical simulation of video games or physical movement being recorded and projected in the game. Hence, the global arcade gaming market growth is not going to be stagnant.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global arcade gaming market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from consumer spending toward playing games.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Arcade Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CXC Simulations

• Eleetus

• NAMCO

• SEGA

Other prominent vendors

• D-BOX Technologies

• Vesaro

• Taito

• BRUNSWICK GROUP

• Gold Standard Games

• Rene Pierre

Market driver

• High scope for monetization

Market challenge

• High maintenance cost

Market trend

• 360-degree camera being accepted as next-generation technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Global arcade gaming market segmentation by type

Global arcade gaming market segmentation by video games

Global arcade gaming market segmentation by mechanical games

Global arcade gaming market segmentation by simulation games

PART 07: Market segmentation of mechanical arcade games

Global mechanical arcade gaming market segmentation by products

Global snooker equipment market

Global foosball equipment market

Global air hockey equipment market

Other mechanical games equipment market

PART 08: Market segmentation by genre

Digital arcade gaming market by genre

Global digital arcade gaming market by racing games

Global digital arcade gaming market by shooting games

Global digital arcade gaming market by sports games

Global digital arcade gaming market by action games

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-users

Global arcade gaming market by end-users

Global arcade gaming market in gaming hubs

Global arcade gaming market in semi-commercial locations

Global arcade gaming market in residential users

PART 10: Market segmentation by geography

Global arcade gaming market segmentation by geography

Arcade gaming market in APAC

Arcade gaming market in Americas

Arcade gaming market in EMEA

Continued……

