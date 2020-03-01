Arc Flash Protection Market 2019 In-depth Research Report by Basler Electric Company, DuPont, Eaton, General Electric Company

An arc flash is defined as the heat and light produced from an electric arc that can be supplied via enough electrical energy to cause substantial damage, fire, harm or injury. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global arc flash protection system market that figures expansion for this market at 5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period that would end in 2023.

A critical factor elevating the global arc flash protection system market growth is an increase in demand for power, worldwide growth in the use of more renewable as well as non-conventional energy sources, and the global need to upgrade transmission & distribution grids (both grounded & undergrounded). Other factors setting and keeping the market growth in motion include increasing investment in the electrical network, global growth in electrical component manufacturing market, and stringent regulation from government organizations and associations to promote arc flash safety at the end-user industries.

The global arc flash protection system market can be segmented into end-user, equipment, and lastly, region. Based on end-user, this market has been segmented into manufacturing & processing industries, oil & gas, transportation & infrastructure, and utilities. The equipment-based segmentation segments the market into arc flash detection & control system and personal protective equipment.

The regional segmentation of the global arc flash protection system market can segment the market into the regional markets namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is the greatest regional market in terms of revenue that comes from the USA and Canada. Asia Pacific region is the second biggest regional market where the most important country-specific markets are India, China, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of this region. In these regions, the market is growing due to the factors explained in the paragraph covering market growth factors. In North America, many major market players have operations.

Europe is another important regional market in this region due to the presence of many key market players. The foremost country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

Key Players

The key players in the global arc flash protection system market include ASEA (Allmänna Svenska Elektriska Aktiebolaget) Brown Boveri (ABB) Group (Switzerland), Basler Electric Company (USA), DuPont (USA), Eaton Co. Plc. (Ireland), General Electric Company (USA), Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India), Littelfuse Inc. (USA), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SA (France), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc. (USA), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Latest Industry News

Schneider Electric has announced the connected Easergy P5. Easergy P5 is a part of the PowerLogic master range of intelligent devices, meant to meet the energy requirements of electricity companies in the internet of things (IoT) era. 5 APR 2019

The IEEE Standards Association, Piscataway in New Jersey has published a new guide titled IEEE 1584-2018—IEEE Guide for Performing Arc-Flash Hazard Calculations for understanding and calculating arc-flash hazards in electrical equipment. This guide has been published in collaboration with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). 27 DEC 2018

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has enhanced its EcoStruxureTM Power digital energy management system architecture. 13 NOV 2018

Power Management Company Eaton is set to demonstrate an array of practical applications including arc fault protection devices (AFDD) that can enable the commercial and residential industry operators to reap benefits of the latest smart solutions on offer at the Middle East Electricity 2019 event. 26 FEB 2019

