ARAMID MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

Aramids are a family of nylons, which are contraction of aromatic and polyamide. It is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. An aramid is a polyamide where at least 85% of the amide bonds are attached to aromatic rings. Aramid is a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. It is used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. BISFA defines these fibers as “fiber composed of linear macromolecules made up of aromatic groups joined by amide or imide linkages
Global Aramid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Dupont
Teijin
Yantai Tayho Advanced materials
Kermel
Kamenskvolokno JSC
KOLON Industries
HYOSUNG
Huvis
Zhonglan Chenguang
Zhaoda Specialy Fiber Technical
Shenma Industrial
Charming
SRO(X-FIPER New Material)
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Para Aramid -PPTA
Meta Aramid -MPIA
By End-User / Application
Composite Materials
Bulletproof Products
Building Materials
Electronic Equipment
Others
