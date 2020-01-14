ARAMID MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Aramid Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Aramid Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Aramids are a family of nylons, which are contraction of aromatic and polyamide. It is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. An aramid is a polyamide where at least 85% of the amide bonds are attached to aromatic rings. Aramid is a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. It is used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. BISFA defines these fibers as “fiber composed of linear macromolecules made up of aromatic groups joined by amide or imide linkages

Global Aramid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Dupont

Teijin

Yantai Tayho Advanced materials

Kermel

Kamenskvolokno JSC

KOLON Industries

HYOSUNG

Huvis

Zhonglan Chenguang

Zhaoda Specialy Fiber Technical

Shenma Industrial

Charming

SRO(X-FIPER New Material)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Para Aramid -PPTA

Meta Aramid -MPIA

By End-User / Application

Composite Materials

Bulletproof Products

Building Materials

Electronic Equipment

Others

