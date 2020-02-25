Arabinogalactan Powder Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

Arabinogalactan is a biopolymer, a type of carbohydrate consisting of two monosaccharides- arabinose and galactose. It exhibits starch like properties in terms of its texture and textural behavior. Arabinogalactan powder is mainly utilized for its medicinal properties as a dietary fiber in form of supplements. Arabinogalactan powder is extracted from the wood of larch trees. Arabinogalactan powder is also thought to have multiple health benefits, although the data supporting is scarce. Nonetheless, it is used in the form of a dietary supplement to boost immunity, and as a probiotic. Owing to starch like properties of Arabinogalactan powder, it acts as an excellent probiotic. Furthermore, arabinogalactan powder also has a wide range of application in the food and beverage industry, in animal feed, and in pharmaceuticals. In the food and beverage industry, arabinogalactan powder is utilized as a replacement for tradition gum additives in foodstuff. The cosmetic industry is witnessing a growing need for herbal alternatives for conventional emulsifiers in their products. This is complementing the growth of arabinogalactan powder market as a whole.

Increasing demand for supplements driving the market forward

Increase consciousness towards consumption of health supplements to maintain a good health is beneficial to the arabinogalactan powder market. The consumer of today chooses to spend on sustaining a good health rather than to spend on healthcare services. This change in preference has resulted in a surge in demand for health supplements in the market. Specifically in developed regions such as North America, Eastern, and Western Europe, due to unhealthy eating habits such as overeating, increased alcohol consumption, untimely meals the prevalence of digestive issues has increased. This has led to an increase in demand for digestive health supplements and probiotics such as arabinogalactan powder.

The shift in food preferences is affecting the arabinogalactan powder demand in the market indirectly

Consumer awareness about starch and its effects on the human body has led to manufacturers looking for alternatives such as arabinogalactan powder. Apart from providing the same function as a gum additive, arabinogalactan powder also exhibits medicinal properties, this makes it appealing as a substitute for pre-existing gum additives such as guar gum and xantham gum, increasing arabinogalactan powder in value in terms of benefits it offers. Therefore, arabinogalactan powder is also increasingly being used as an alternative to gum additives. Arabinogalactan powder can also be used in food products which are directed toward a population that prefers vegan products, gluten-free and starch free products. With more and more population shifting toward the vegan lifestyle as a way of life, the demand for vegan and starch free products is also on the rise. This, in turn, makes the future prospects for arabinogalactan as a food additive stronger.

Global Arabinogalactan powder: Market Segmentation

By end-use-

Food and beverage

Nutraceuticals Powder Capsules

Animal feed

Others

By Source-

Organic

Conventional

Global Arabinogalactan powder market: key players

Some of the key market players operating in the arabinogalactan powder market are- Thorne research Inc., FoodScience of Vermont, Pure encapsulation, Ametis JSC, Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lonza, Swanson Health Products, Inc.

Opportunities for market participants

The demand for arabinogalactan powder is on a rise from developed countries, but increasing disposable income make a strong case for developing regions as potentially growing markets.

Increase in demand for arabinogalactan powder from cosmetic is an indicator for a scope of growth in the cosmetic industry.

Global Arabinogalactan market: regional outlook

Currently, the demand for arabinogalactan is more from developed regions such as North America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. More specifically, U.S. has the highest demand for arabinogalactan powder. The limited availability of source material is also one of the reasons major manufacturers of arabinogalactan are situated in North America. It is anticipated that with increased disposable income, the demand for health supplements will be on a rise from developed countries as well. Since almost half the population of the world is clustered in the Latin America region and APAC region, these two regions hold a major potential for growth.

