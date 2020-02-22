AR Gaming Market 2019 Global Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

AR Gaming Market 2019

This report focuses on the global AR Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AR Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile device manufacturers recently started integrating AR technology into their devices to offer an enhanced user experience and boost their value proportion. Combine this with the integration of powerful processors and 3D cameras, today’s smartphones are becoming an ideal platform for AR gaming.

In terms of geography, EMEA led the global AR gaming market during 2016. However, as per the Technavio’s market research report, the Americas is predicted to lead the global AR gaming market during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in number of software applications for mobile devices and presence of leading vendors and AR game developers in Europe drive the market’s growth in EMEA. Furthermore, the increased adoption of the AR gaming market in the Americas propels the market’s growth in the future.

The key players covered in this study

Catchoom

Infinity Augmented Reality

Qualcomm Technologies

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Total Immersion

VividWorks

Wikitude

Zappar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Devices

HMDs

Smart Glasses

Market segment by Application, split into

Innovators

Early Adopters

Early Majority

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AR Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AR Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

