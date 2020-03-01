Aquatic Herbicides Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Aquatic Herbicides market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aquatic Herbicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aquatic Herbicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DOW CHEMICAL
BASF
MONSANTO
SYNGENTA
NUFARM
LONZA
LAND O’LAKES
UPL
PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS
SEPRO CORPORATION
ALBAUGH
VALENT
SANCO INDUSTRIES
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Glyphosate
2,4-D
Imazapyr
Diquat
Triclopyr
Segment by Application
Recreational Waters
Artificial Fish Farms
Other
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Aquatic Herbicides Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aquatic Herbicides
1.2 Aquatic Herbicides Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Aquatic Herbicides Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Glyphosate
1.2.3 2,4-D
1.2.4 Imazapyr
1.2.5 Diquat
1.2.6 Triclopyr
1.3 Aquatic Herbicides Segment by Application
1.3.1 Aquatic Herbicides Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Recreational Waters
1.3.3 Artificial Fish Farms
1.3.4 Other
1.3 Global Aquatic Herbicides Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Aquatic Herbicides Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Aquatic Herbicides Market Size
1.4.1 Global Aquatic Herbicides Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Aquatic Herbicides Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Aquatic Herbicides Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Aquatic Herbicides Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Aquatic Herbicides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Aquatic Herbicides Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Aquatic Herbicides Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Aquatic Herbicides Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Aquatic Herbicides Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Aquatic Herbicides Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Aquatic Herbicides Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Aquatic Herbicides Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Aquatic Herbicides Production
3.4.1 North America Aquatic Herbicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Aquatic Herbicides Production
3.5.1 Europe Aquatic Herbicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Aquatic Herbicides Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Aquatic Herbicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Aquatic Herbicides Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Aquatic Herbicides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
…….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aquatic Herbicides Business
7.1 DOW CHEMICAL
7.1.1 DOW CHEMICAL Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Aquatic Herbicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 DOW CHEMICAL Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 BASF
7.2.1 BASF Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Aquatic Herbicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 BASF Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 MONSANTO
7.3.1 MONSANTO Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Aquatic Herbicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 MONSANTO Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 SYNGENTA
7.4.1 SYNGENTA Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Aquatic Herbicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 SYNGENTA Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 NUFARM
7.5.1 NUFARM Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Aquatic Herbicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 NUFARM Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 LONZA
7.6.1 LONZA Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Aquatic Herbicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 LONZA Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 LAND O’LAKES
7.7.1 LAND O’LAKES Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Aquatic Herbicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 LAND O’LAKES Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 UPL
7.8.1 UPL Aquatic Herbicides Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Aquatic Herbicides Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 UPL Aquatic Herbicides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
……Continued
