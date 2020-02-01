Aquaponics market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Aquaponics Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 159 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system.

This report studies the Aquaponics Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of Aquaponics: Aquaponics Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

Aquaponics Market has been considered as a sustainable form to develop agriculture for a very long time in history, dating back to the Aztecs. While Aquaculture and Hydroponics are two different concepts, Aquaponics is a combined method of Food Sales in which both the former concepts are used to create a symbiotic ecosystem. This system was harnessed with an aim to grow plants and fish with help of nitrification using bacteria to provide the necessary nutrients. It works in a way where plants in hydroponic growth beds feed on the nutrient rich waste water from fish. Filtering beds remove fish affluent, algae, leftover fish feed and help recycle fresh water in to the fish tanks. Plants convert the carbon dioxide into oxygen, hence acting as natural water aeration systems. This form is currently making a huge comeback with many farmers, households and communities trying to implement it in their backyards or in their farms.

Modern aquaponics is technologically advanced and is an efficient and effective way of producing natural food. Fishes are reared in large tanks, and the plants are nurtured hydroponically. They are implanted in beds with a little gravel or clay, and their roots hang down into the water. The water is cycled through the system so that it collects the residual waste from the fish; then it is pumped to the plant beds, where it is cleaned naturally by the plants and can then be returned to the fish tanks.

Investments in commercial large scale aquaponics projects are increasing widely due to a booming organic food market and growing urban farming. Aquaponics market is relatively fragmented with the presence of few players at country level and lack of regional and global companies.

In regional segments, North America and Europe possess significant potential whereas Asia-Pacific and other developing markets possess growth opportunities for Aquaponics over the forecast period. The technological advancement, growing investment by key stakeholders, and increasing demand for organic products in Europe and North American Region are promoting the growth of Aquaponics Market.

Aquaponics market can be segmented by type MFG, NFT, DWC, etc. and the revenue proportion of DWC in 2016 is about 47%. MFC is the simplest form of aquaponics, NFT is not common in aquaponics industry and the price of DWC is the highest. The growth of aquaponics market is mainly due to technological advancement. The key driver of aquaponics market is that it helps in enhancing the ultimate productivity with minimum inputs than traditional agriculture and aquaculture practices. Aquaponics is an advantageous technology as it helps in improving ultimate productivity in cost effective manner.

The main players include Nelson and Pade, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, Aquaponic Source, Urban Farmers AG, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, ECF Farm Systems, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers and etc. The industry is not so mature recently.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aquaponics market will register a – -% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ – – million by 2024, from US$ – – million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aquaponics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aquaponics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Water Culture (DWC)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Academic

Commercial

Family

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nelson and Pade

Aquaponic Source

Backyard Aquaponics

Aquaponics USA

PentairAES

Gothic Arch Greenhouses

Stuppy

ECF Farm Systems

Urban Farmers

PFAS

EcoGro

Aquaponic Lynx

Aquaponics Place

Endless Food Systems

Aonefarm

Japan Aquaponics

Evo Farm

Water Farmers

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Aquaponics report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Aquaponics market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aquaponics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Aquaponics market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Aquaponics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Aquaponics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Aquaponics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

