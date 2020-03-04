Aquafeed Market to Approach US$ 86 Billion by 2027

A US$ 50 Bn market, the global aquafeed market has been largely concentrated in the APEJ region for over two decades, owing to a large supply of fresh water in the region and a thriving aquaculture market. While North America will continue to witness significant growth during the forecast period, the MEA market is slated to display great potential in the coming years, owing to a cheap labour force and a large production of the fish tilapia in Egypt. In terms of volume, the APEJ regional market is estimated to be pegged at 21.5 million metric tonnes in 2017 and this is expected to reach almost 40 million metric tonnes by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of volume. North America will witness a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of volume during the decadal study 2017 – 2027.

Segmental forecast of the global aquafeed market

The global aquafeed market is segmented on the basis of species (Crustaceans, Fishes, Others); form (Extruded, Powder, Liquid, Pellets); function (Health, Digestibility, Palatability, Special Nutrition); ingredients (Marine, Land Animal, Veg/Grain, Carotenoid, Nutrients, Others); and sales channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Hyper/Supermarket, Wholesalers, Speciality Stores, Online, Other Retail Formats).

The Extruded form type will likely dominate the global aquafeed market in terms of market share – from an estimated 45% value share in 2017 to slightly over 50% by the end of 2027, the segment will record an impressive increase of about 492 basis points in market share. Pellets is likely to hold the second position by form in the global market.

Fishes segment by species will remain dominant through 2027 with about 50% market share estimated to be held in 2017 and remaining consistent throughout the forecast period. This segment will also record the highest CAGR.

Vegetable/Grains ingredients segment is expected to show tremendous growth over the forecast period. This segment is poised to witness a growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By function, the Digestibility segment will hold high market value share throughout the forecast period – over 30% share of the global market by the end of the forecast period, with an increase of about 138 basis points over the 2017 value share. This segment will register a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value followed by the Health segment at 6.3% CAGR.

Direct Sales will remain the favourite segment by sales channel and will hold over 60% of the market share throughout the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to be valued at over US$ 30 Bn in 2017.

Global Aquafeed Market Forecast 2017 – 2027

The new report by Future Market Insights titled “Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” forecasts the global aquafeed market to be valued at about US$ 50 Bn by the end of 2017 and will continue to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the period of study to reach a market valuation of about US$ 86 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the global aquafeed market including Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BENEO GmbH, Sonac B.V, ADM, Novus International, Biomin Holding GmbH, Nutriad NV, Alltech Inc., Norel SA, Cermaq, Skretting, Aller Aqua A/S, Clextral, Dibaq, Biomar, Zeigler Bros., Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Nutreco N.V., and INVE Aquaculture Inc. Major aquafeed manufacturers in developed and emerging economies are focussing on functional features enhancement in their aquafeed using ingredients that focus on digestibility factors.

