Aquafeed Market Research Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022

Aquafeed market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Aquafeed Market.
Aquafeed market size will grow from USD 107.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 189.57 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 9.86%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.
The increase in consumption of seafood and growing aquaculture industry are resulting in market growth for aquafeed, globally. Aquafeed is used to feed omnivorous fish (tilapia, catfish, common carp, and milkfish), carnivorous fish (salmon, trout, eel, seabass, seabream, and tuna), and crustacean species (marine & brackish-water shrimps, freshwater prawns, crabs, and lobsters).The European market experiences the maximum consumption of aquafeed due to the increased consumption of seafood, flexibility in using secondary raw materials, and increasing income of the expanding middle class in developing nations. Key players focus on research & development to develop innovative aquafeed additives that provide nutrients such as proteins, minerals, and vitamins to aquatic animals through their feed.
Companies which are Transforming Aquafeed Market are:-
Archer Daniels Midland Company , Ridley Corporation Limited , Nutreco N.V , Avanti Feeds Limited , Cargill , Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’ Lakes Inc.) , Alltech. , Biostadt India Limited , Nutriad , Aller Aqua A/S , Biomar , Biomin Holding GmbH , Norel Animal Nutrition , Dibaq A.S , DE Heus Animal Nutrition, , , , ,
By End User
Fish , Mollusks , Others, ,
By Ingredient
Soybean , Corn , Fish Meal , Fish Oil , Additives
By Additive
Antibiotics , Vitamins , Antioxidants , Amino Acids , Feed Enzymes
Regions Covered in Aquafeed Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
