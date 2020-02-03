Aquaculture Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Aquaculture Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Aquaculture, also known as aquafarming, is the farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, crustaceans, molluscs and aquatic plants. Aquaculture involves cultivating freshwater and saltwater populations under controlled conditions, and can be contrasted with commercial fishing, which is the harvesting of wild fish. Broadly speaking, the relation of aquaculture to finfish and shellfish fisheries is analogous to the relation of agriculture to hunting and gathering. Mariculture refers to aquaculture practiced in marine environments and in underwater habitats.

The Major regions to produce Aquaculture Industry are China, India and Europe, and those regions accounted for more than 70 % of production in total. The major consumption region is east china, Europe, United States.

Aquaculture Industry industry concentration is relatively low. In 2014, the largest producer is Marineharvest, accounted for 0.57% market share in volume and 0.89% market share in valueï¼Œfollowed by Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Zhanjiang Guolian and Nireus Aquaculture. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Aquaculture Industry has been made a lot of progress, and it also be advanced in the world. Otherwise, some of Chinese companies are also rather big, compared to other countries’ companies.

The segment products of Aquaculture products are composed by fishes, crustacean, molluscs and other products. Fishes is the largest category, which accounts for more than 66% of total consumption, the next is crustacean.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Aquaculture Industry brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Aquaculture Industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aquaculture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aquaculture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aquaculture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fishes

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Application I

Application II

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Marineharvest

Cooke Aquaculture

Cermaq

Guolian Aquatic Products

Nireus Aquaculture

HUON

Dalian Zhangzidao

Shanwei Good Harvest Aquatic Products

Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Group

Hendrix Genetics

Selonda

Dahu Aquaculture Co Ltd

Dalian Jinshan

Zhanjiang Evergreen Aquatic Product

Shandong Homey Aquatic

Guangdong Dafeng

Shandong Oriental Ocean

Dalian Keybridge

Tassal group Ltd.

Shandong Xunshan Fisheries

Lufeng Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

