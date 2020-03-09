Aptamers Market Current Business Trends & Growth Opportunities 2016 -2026 | AM Biotechnologies, LLC, Aptagen, LLC

Aptamers are oligonucleotides or peptide molecules that bind to target lipid, protein, or nucleic acid molecules with a high specificity. Aptamers are generated rapidly and applied in the inhibition, specific detection, and characterization of proteins. Aptamers can be used as detection reagents, pharmaceutical leads, and functional proteomic levels with antibodies, small molecules, and other aptamers. Aptamers can be engineered to have higher affinity and specificity to large number of targets. Aptamers can be selected from pools of random-sequence oligonucleotides to bind a wide range of bio medically relevant proteins with affinities and specificities that are comparable to antibodies. Aptamers are versatile and cost effective which offer complementary or alternative solutions to the antibodies.Aptamers exhibit significant advantages relative to protein therapeutics in terms of size, synthetic accessibility and modification by medicinal chemistry. The effectiveness of aptamers and low manufacturing costs can bring treatment for diseases like HIV or AIDS to the poorest countries. Aptamers can be developed faster than antibodies, therefore diseases can be cured even faster.

Aptamers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Aptamers market is continue to witness positive growth owing to higher research and development activities and investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Technological advancement and the patent expiration of systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment technology (SELEX) will boost this market positively. With the advent of new technologies in aptamers market which brought cost to more economical level and higher efficiency of aptamers in binding to larger molecules compared to antibodies will help to bolster growth of aptamers market. Growing use of aptamers in drug discovery and disease treatment may impact this market positively over forecasted period. Apart from above factors, RNA aptamers have proven to be of high therapeutic and diagnostic value with recent FDA approval of the first aptamers drug and additional ones in the clinical pipelines eventually lead to growth of aptamers market . However, ethical issues in using aptamers, stringent regulations in use of aptamers and slow in reaching market place owing to regulatory hurdles may hamper the growth of this aptamers market over forecast period.

Aptamers Market: Segmentation

Global Aptamers market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region.

Based on the type, the global aptamers market is segmented into the following:

Nucleic Acid Aptamers DNA-Based Aptamers RNA-Based Aptamers XNA-Based Aptamers

Peptide Aptamers

Based on the application, the global aptamers market is segmented into the following:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics Development

Research and Development

Based on the end user, the global aptamers market is segmented into the following:

Bio-Pharmaceutical companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research centers

Contract Research Organization

Aptamers Market: Overview

Global aptamers market is undergoing market changes due to the higher competition among key players and this in turn helped to higher investment and development of novel aptamers. With the advent of new technologies in the aptamers market which is expected to change the market dynamics over a given period of forecast. Aptamers in development mat change nucleic acid therapeutics in the near future. By application type, segments such as diagnostics and therapeutic development in the global aptamers market are expected to grow in positive traction owing to increased demand for aptamers in biomedical diagnosis, biomarker development and molecular imaging and disease treatment.

Aptamers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Aptamers market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for Aptamers market. Europe region is expected to witness strong growth owing to presence of key players in the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to increased opportunities in diagnostics and development of pharmaceuticals which are remain untapped in the aptamers market.

Aptamers Market: Key Players

The major players in aptamers market include AM Biotechnologies, LLC, Aptagen, LLC, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Aptamer Solutions Ltd, Aptus Biotech S.L., Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc., NeoVentures Biotechnology, SomaLogic Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc., and Vivonics, Inc.