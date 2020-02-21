Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Application to Person (A2P) SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application to Person (A2P) SMS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application to Person (A2P) SMS are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 CRM
1.4.3 Promotions
1.4.4 Pushed Content
1.4.5 Interactive
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Entertainment
1.5.4 Tourism
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Marketing
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Media
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size
2.2 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Application to Person (A2P) SMS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 MBlox
12.1.1 MBlox Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.1.4 MBlox Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 MBlox Recent Development
12.2 CLX Communications
12.2.1 CLX Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.2.4 CLX Communications Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CLX Communications Recent Development
12.3 Infobip
12.3.1 Infobip Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.3.4 Infobip Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Infobip Recent Development
12.4 Tanla Solutions
12.4.1 Tanla Solutions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.4.4 Tanla Solutions Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Tanla Solutions Recent Development
12.5 SAP Mobile Services
12.5.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Development
12.6 Silverstreet
12.6.1 Silverstreet Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.6.4 Silverstreet Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Silverstreet Recent Development
12.7 Syniverse Technologies
12.7.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.7.4 Syniverse Technologies Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Syniverse Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Nexmo
12.8.1 Nexmo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.8.4 Nexmo Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Nexmo Recent Development
12.9 Tyntec
12.9.1 Tyntec Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.9.4 Tyntec Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Tyntec Recent Development
12.10 SITO Mobile
12.10.1 SITO Mobile Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
12.10.4 SITO Mobile Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SITO Mobile Recent Development
12.11 OpenMarket
12.12 Genesys Telecommunications
12.13 3Cinteractive
12.14 Vibes Media
12.15 Beepsend
12.16 Soprano
12.17 Accrete
12.18 FortyTwo Telecom
12.19 ClearSky
12.20 Ogangi Corporation
12.21 AMD Telecom
