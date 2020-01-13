Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 122 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

A2P SMS messaging (also called enterprise or professional SMS) is the process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growth of the enterprise A2P SMS market is mainly driven by the increase in the number of mobile phone service users and the shift from the desktop priority strategy to the mobile priority strategy.

A2P SMS is currently used for various applications, such as providing event subsidies to end users, location-based opportunities, First-hand/news news, promotional brands, voting contests, and transactional news for major industry vertical industries such as financial institutions and banks, games, travel and transportation, retail, healthcare facilities and hotels.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3459454-global-application-to-person-a2p-sms-and-api

The worldwide market for Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2023, from 150 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Twilio

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo

OpenMarket

Tyntec

Ogangi Corporation

CLX Communications

FortyTwo Telecom AB

Beepsend AB

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud API

Traditional API

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3459454-global-application-to-person-a2p-sms-and-api

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cloud API

1.2.2 Traditional API

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 SMS Aggregators

1.3.2 Bulk SMS Providers

1.3.3 Marketers/Resellers

1.3.4 Telecom Operators

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Twilio

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Twilio Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Syniverse Technologies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Syniverse Technologies Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Nexmo

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nexmo Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 OpenMarket

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 OpenMarket Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Tyntec

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tyntec Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ogangi Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ogangi Corporation Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.