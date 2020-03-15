Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Twilio, Nexmo, OpenMarket, Tyntec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Cloud API Traditional API

This report studies the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market segment by Application, Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API can be split into

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API

1.1 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Overview

1.1.1 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud API

1.3.2 Traditional API

1.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 SMS Aggregators

1.4.2 Bulk SMS Providers

1.4.3 Marketers/Resellers

1.4.4 Telecom Operators

2 Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Twilio

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Syniverse Technologies

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Nexmo

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 OpenMarket

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Tyntec

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Ogangi Corporation

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 CLX Communications

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 FortyTwo Telecom

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Beepsend

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API

5 United States Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Development Status and Outlook

7 China Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Development Status and Outlook

10 India Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Dynamics

12.1 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Opportunities

12.2 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

