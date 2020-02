Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Application and Forecast to 2025

An ASIC is an integrated circuit made for a specific user or a particular electronic system.

The versatility and mass production of digital integrated circuits have greatly reduced the cost of electronic products, and promoted the popularization of computer communication and electronic products. At the same time, it also created the contradiction between general and special, and the disconnection between system design and circuit production. At the same time, the larger the size of the integrated circuit, the more difficult it is to change the specific requirements when setting up the system. In order to solve these problems, an application-specific integrated circuit featuring user participation in the design has emerged, which can realize optimal design of the whole system, superior performance and strong confidentiality.

The ASIC can integrate the functions of several, dozens, or even hundreds of general-purpose small and medium-sized integrated circuits that respectively undertake some functions on one chip, thereby integrating the entire system on one chip to realize the system needs. . It optimizes the circuit of the whole machine, reduces the number of components, shortens the wiring, reduces the volume and weight, and improves the system reliability. The product features strong function and variety; but the batch size is small, the design cycle is long, and the process production and testing difficulty increases, so the cost is high.

The global Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market is valued at 17200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 32300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated Products

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Linear Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Full Custom Design ASIC

Semi-custom Design ASIC (Standard Cell Based ASIC and Gate Array Based ASIC)

Programmable ASIC

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

