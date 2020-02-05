Application Security Testing Market – Future Growth, Industry Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Application Security TestingMarket – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

There are various methods via which an application security testing is carried out: static application security testing, dynamic application security testing, interactive application security testing and mobile application security testing. Static application security testing method analyzes an application’s source and binary code for security vulnerabilities, typically at the programming or testing phases of the software lifecycle whereas a dynamic application security testing method analyzes applications while they’re running. It simulates attacks against an application, analyzes the application’s reactions to the attack, and then determines whether it’s vulnerable or not. An interactive application security testing technology combines elements of static and dynamic application security testing simultaneously. It’s typically implemented as an agent within the test runtime environment. A mobile application security testing method uses a combination of traditional static and dynamic application security testing, and behavioral analysis using static and dynamic techniques to discover malicious or potentially risky actions the app may be taking unbeknownst to the user.

Each of the above mentioned testing methods have their own advantages and disadvantages, due to which multiple methods are applied to an application. The companies depending on their requirements – whether they require a comprehensive testing to be carried out, or only a part of the application needs to be tested, make the decision of using one of the above mentioned methods of application security testing.

Application Security Testing Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major driving factor of application security testing market is rise in number of security breaches across organizations which is pushing organizations to implement application security testing into their applications. Rising government compliance on data security, cloud adoption across several enterprises (both SMEs and large scale) and increasing number of sophisticated threats are other prominent driving factors of wide adoption of application security testing market. With evolution of next-generation threat intelligence solutions, rapid adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) model and integration of big data analytics with threat intelligence software are also encouraging to organizations; especially banking and financial services to implement application security testing into their applications.

Application Security Testing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

Software-as-a-Service

On-premise

Segmentation on the basis of type of testing:

Static Application Security Testing

Dynamic Application Security Testing

Interactive Application Security Testing

Mobile Application Security Testing

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise:

SMEs

Large scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Application Security Testing Market: Key Market Players

Few of the companies in Application Security Testing market are: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Veracode, WhiteHat Security, Acunetix, Cigital, Checkmarx Inc., Rapid7, Qualys, Inc. and PortSwigger. These companies are focused towards continually updating their existing software and services in order to increase their market share in application security testing market.

Application Security Testing Market: Regional Overview

Application security testing market is currently dominated by North America region owing to technological advancements and wide adoption of application security testing services with the enterprises existing applications. Europe application security testing market follows next as various end user industry verticals such as defense and government agencies are fast adopting application security testing. Asia Pacific application security testing market is growing at an exponential rate owing to enterprises realizing the importance of application security testing software.

