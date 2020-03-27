Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Summary
This report provides in depth study of "Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.
The Application Security Testing (AST) market as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities. Gartner identifies four main styles of AST: (1) Static AST (SAST) (2) Dynamic AST (DAST) (3) Interactive AST (IAST) (4) Mobile AST. The above technology approaches can be delivered as a tool or as a subscription service. Many vendors offer both options to reflect enterprise requirements for a product and service
This report focuses on the global Application Security Testing (AST) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Security Testing (AST) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Checkmarx
WhiteHat Security
PortSwigger
Acunetix
Veracode
Qualys
Micro Focus
Rapid7
Contrast Security
ImmuniWeb

Netsparker
Synopsys
Edgescan
Onapsis
NetSPI

ERPScan
N-Stalker
Trustwave
Positive Technologies
IBM
Virtual Forge
SiteLock
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Application Security Testing (AST) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Application Security Testing (AST) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Security Testing (AST) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
