Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research 2019

Middleware is computer software that provides services to software applications beyond those available from the operating system. It can be described as “software glue”.

The growing demand for IoT middleware and the evolving maturity of cloud application infrastructure are major factors contributing to the market growth. IBM leads the global application infrastructure and middleware market. Market leaders are losing their share due to the increasing competition form open sources, cloud providers, and other challengers. Approximately one-third of application infrastructure and middleware spend comes from small and medium businesses, but they represent almost 90% of the companies in many regional markets.

The cloud deployment mode has been increasing its market base over the traditional on-premise deployment technologies with the evolution of cloud infrastructure. Modern middleware technological tools allow the application to be deployed in cloud environment. The modern cloud application infrastructure has evolved to offer greater efficiency and scalability than existing on-premise technologies. The emerging trend towards cloud services and the innovation in Internet of Things (IoT) further help boost investments in modern application infrastructure and middleware.

North America holds the highest share of the current application infrastructure and middleware market. Housing many market giants in various industrial verticals, North America has been dominating the market and is expected to continue its domination throughout the forecast period. North America is experiencing a once-in-a-decade shift on the technological front. As hybrid IT has been evolving, most organizations are migrating their infrastructure to the cloud and some continue to maintain critical services onsite. Over the past few years, the number of business-critical applications have increased significantly. This has translated into more demand for high-performing solutions as end users expect a seamless experience.

In 2018, the global Application Infrastructure Middleware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Application Infrastructure Middleware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Infrastructure Middleware development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

TIBCO Software

Salesforce.com

SAP SE

Microsoft

Software AG

Red Hat

Fujitsu

Cisco Systems

Informatica

Unisys Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Application Infrastructure Middleware capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Application Infrastructure Middleware manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Infrastructure Middleware are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Application Infrastructure Middleware Manufacturers

Application Infrastructure Middleware Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Application Infrastructure Middleware Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

