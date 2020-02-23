Application Hosting Market 2019 Global Applications, Share Leaders, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Sales Revenue, Current Status and Trends by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Application Hosting market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The global application hosting market is at present eyeing for an excellent USD 82.17 billion valuation by 2023 which in due course it can surpass with an impressive 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides an outline that includes detailed work on segments and growth factors that can significantly impact the market in the foreseeable future.

Application hosting, is cloud-based on-demand software, refers to a computing and operating platform that allows continuous availability of software to the end user over the Internet. In other words, an application hosting is a type of software as a service (SaaS) solution that allows an individual to perform and operate a software application entirely from the cloud on a recurring subscription. Generally, the enterprises across all industry verticals need to develop and maintain connectivity infrastructure to run on-premises applications. However, the development of application hosting solutions allows enterprises to run their business applications on online platforms with continuous monitoring, software updates, and business continuity services.

Major Key Players

Amazon Web Services (US),

IBM Corporation (US),

Rackspace (US),

Google LLC (US),

LiquidWeb (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US),

Sungard AS (US),

DXC technology (US),

Spectrum Enterprise (US),

Apprenda (US)

Competitive Insights:

Rackspace in May acquired RelationEdge, a consulting partner and digital agency, to boost their digital market prospect. In addition, they also acquired Datapipe in November and TriCore Solutions to broaden market penetration. It also introduced the Managed Service Provider (MSP) services for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform which can be considered significant market percolation.

January 2018, Liquid Web, a provider of web hosting and managed cloud services, acquired iThemes Media, known for their service in the field of WordPress plugins.

Segmentation:

The application hosting market can be segmented by hosting type, service type, application type, organization size, and vertical.

By hosting type, the application hosting market is sub-segmented into managed hosting, colocation hosting, and cloud hosting.

Based on service type, the application hosting market comprises monitoring, application security, backup and recovery, database administration, and others.

Based on application type, the application hosting market includes web application and mobile application.

On the basis of organization size, the application hosting market is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Depending on industrial vertical, the application hosting market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the application hosting market spans across regions namely North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the application hosting market. The US is a leading country in the market owing to the presence of large number of solution providers in the region. The region can quite easily boast off superior infrastructure, and it has an effective model to integrate the system into industries quite easily which gives the region an edge over the rest.

On the other hand, the APAC regional market is expected to have significant growth in the market. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are performing extraordinarily to take the region forward. E-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others are impacting the market considerably. In addition, the region can witness a surge in investment from both private and government factions to boost cloud infrastructure to outsource managed services.

Target Audience

Application Hosting solution vendors

Application Hosting service providers

Application developers

System integrators

Information Technology (IT) developers

Third party vendors

