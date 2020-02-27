Application Development and Integration Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023

The analysts forecast the global application development and integration market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.Globally enterprises have been adopting application management solution and services to streamline their routine business processes. Application integration solutions is an important component which facilitates enterprises to exchange data and information through networking systems. CIOs are now spending on IT infrastructure solutions that are agile, flexible and cost-effective.Application developers are embracing next-generation technologies such as DevOps and Agile software development. The DevOps technology has gained popularity in a short span of time as it enhances the speed of the application development process. The enterprise application development process is usually dynamic in nature as compared to consumer mobile application development process because of differences in end-user requirements.Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1690581For more information or any query mail at [email protected] in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application development and integration market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the IT support services for application development and integration.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe report, Global Application Development and Integration Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• FUJITSU• IBM• Microsoft• Oracle• Red HatOther prominent vendors• Accenture• Atos• BT Global Services• Capgemini• Cognizant• Dell Boomi• HPE• Infor• Infosys• InterSystems• Kony• Mindteck• MuleSoft• NEC• SAP• Scribe Software• Serco• Software AG• TCS• TIBCO Software• Wipro• XoriantMarket driver• Cost reduction and operational efficiency• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Interoperability issues• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1690581-global-application-development-and-integration-market-2017-2021 Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research Methodologyhttp://heraldkeeper.com/news/application-development-and-integration-market-analysis-strategic-assessment-trend-outlook-and-bussiness-opportunities-2019-2023-340772.htmlPART 04: IntroductionMarket outlinePART 05: Market landscapeMarket overviewFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by productGlobal application development and integration market by productApplication developmentApplication integrationPART 07: Market segmentation by IT deployment modelGlobal application and development and integration market by IT deployment modelOn-premisesCloudPART 08: Geographical segmentationGlobal application development and integration market by geographyAmericasEMEAAPACPART 09: Decision frameworkPART 10: Drivers and challengesMarket driversMarket challengesContinued……Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1690581CONTACT US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing [email protected]: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)