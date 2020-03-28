Application Delivery Network Market 2018: Gross Margin Analysis, Global Overview, Emerging Trends, Leading Growth Drivers, Future Estimation and Industry Outlook 2023

Market Highlights

Application delivery network is the process of analyzing the data traffic which is gathered in some or the other forms of network data centers or communication devices. The distribution of data traffic is done mostly in real time and also helps the enterprises in taking strategic business decisions. This feature of application delivery network is largely adopted in cloud computing, data analytics and secured enterprise networks.

Application delivery network is often associated with traffic management, which sometimes also known as web switch or content switch. These applications are designed to shred off the load from a single server by distributing the traffic over different servers, at different locations. This feature of application delivery network is largely adopted in cloud computing, data analytics, and secured enterprise networks. As the size of enterprises increase, with additional technological benefits, companies are facing a challenge to increase the efficiency and productivity, without compromising on the operating location.

Segmentation:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into controllers, application safety equipment, and application gateways.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

On the basis of Industry vertical, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, education, banking and financial services, government, retail and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

North America at present is dominating the market of global application delivery network with the largest market share and is expected to hold the highest revenue. Europe is the second largest market following North America. North America largely occupies all the major companies plying in this market and is also an advanced region in terms of quick adoption of emerging technology usage, and analytic application in various industries such as telecommunication, automotive, retail and thus a lot of scope for of application delivery management.

Asia Pacific does not hold much of the market share due to presence of emerging countries like Japan, India, China, and Australia which are adopting the networking applications. Asia Pacific is considerably the fastest growing region in terms of growth and adoption rate of various different technologies in fields of information, communication, and analytics. These factors are helping the enterprises to deploy their services in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Dashboard:

Key players in the market are SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Denodo (U.S.), Syncsort Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Global DS (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), K2 View (U.S.) among others.

