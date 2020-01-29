Research Report on ” Application Delivery Controllers Market by Production, Regional Analysis, Business Overview, Growth During 2017-2027″.

Need for maintaining proper communication channels among diversified business operations and increasing complexities for the companies to communicate and coordinate with business units supported by increased internet traffics, increasing number of applications, requires companies to implement application delivery controllers that optimize the traffic among the networks.

Application delivery controllers are devices been installed in a data center between firewall and application servers. Application delivery controllers manage the data flow between enterprise applications and web. Application delivery controllers perform the task of lessening the workload from the web servers providing the scalability, security, and performance to facilitate the exchange of data between servers and applications.

Application Delivery Controllers Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing complexities of implementation of big data, virtualization and cloud computing, will increase the need for reliable and efficient networking solutions and thus will increase in demand for application delivery controllers.

Application delivery controllers are witnessing increasing demand from banking sector which is prone to the security threat and cyber-attacks and with increasing implementation of services enabled through the cloud, the deployment of application delivery controllers is expected to rise in the coming days. Increasing penetration of mobile services in highly populated countries will require telecom operators to serve increasing number of users and thus will require having robust systems, hardware, and applications.

Application Delivery Controllers Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Application Delivery Controllers Market on the basis of equipment type:

Hardware based

Virtual/Software based

Segmentation of Application Delivery Controllers Market on the basis of end-users:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation of Application Delivery Controllers Market on the basis of verticals:

Banking & Finance

IT

Telecom

Retail

Others

Segmentation of Application Delivery Controllers Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands,Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, application delivery controllers market can be segmented into seven key markets namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market for application delivery controllers because of established IT, telecom and banking sector in the region. North America is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APAJ. APAJ is expected to drive the demand for application delivery controllers market, supported by increasing internet penetration in densely populated countries such as China and India. Increasing IT spending of China government and India’s IT initiatives such as Digital India program expected to drive the demand for application delivery controllers for web applications and services.

Increasing needs for application delivery controllers from sectors such as banking, telecom, IT etc. is expected to drive the demand for the application delivery controllers market. An increasing number of companies are adopting web-based application but are also witnessing an increasing number of cyber-attacks, companies storing their data on the cloud are more prone to these attacks and need to protect their critical information from data theft and intrusions, which will aid in the increase in demand for application delivery controllers. Other factors driving the demand for application delivery controllers include increasing global IT expenditure, increasing number of mobile, laptops, desktop and tablet users, and companies increasing requirement for implementation of big data, virtualization and cloud-enabled applications which will make web solutions more complex and will require support from application delivery controllers to optimize the network. Reluctance for the adoption of the technology can be a restraint for the application delivery controllers market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the field of application delivery controllers include Citrix Systems, Inc., Radware Ltd., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., A10 Networks Inc., Array Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., KEMP Technologies, F5 Networks Inc. etc.

