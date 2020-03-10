Application Container Market: Quantitative Analysis of the Current Market and Estimations through 2017-2023

Market Highlights

The application container technology has a high demand in large organizations for enhancing the enterprises network connectivity and customer relationships, maintaining network security, and end-to-end service level monitoring. This enables the end-user organizations to optimize the use of their application infrastructure resource that saves cost of the organization. The increase in the adoption of IoT devices across enterprises is increasing the market growth as high volume of data is generated from enterprises. Moreover, application containers are used to support all the features, that are required to run an application on resource constrained IoT devices, allowing quick application deployment and fast application scaling.

Globally, the application container market is expected to grow from USD 0.89 billion in 2017 to USD 4.42 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

Application container is an OS-level virtualization method utilized to install and run distributed applications without initiating complete virtual machine (VM) for each application. The containers can operate on the cloud, bare-metal systems, and virtual machines across different operating systems such as Linux, Windows, and Mac OS.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6574

Major Key players

IBM Corporation (US)

AWS Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google LLC (US), VMware Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Apprenda Inc. (US)

Joyent Inc. (US)

Mesosphere, Inc. (US)

Weaveworks(UK)

Red Hat, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Segmentation:

By services, the market is segmented into consulting, container monitoring, container security, container data management, support and maintenance and others.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise, and SMEs.

By deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, telecommunication and IT, media & entertainment, education, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for application container is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of application container market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share as the adoption of technology in the region is high; North America has also been one of the early users of the container application. Similarly, the presence of several key players and growing startups are the factors for the high growth of the application container market in the region. Additionally, microservices, and DevOps have a high demand in the region which is also contributing towards the market growth.

However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in this region are transforming their core business applications, which makes them responsive to business changes. The adoption of application container technology is widely experienced among private and public sectors.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/application-container-market-6582

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]