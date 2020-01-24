Application Container Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Application Container Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
The term “application container,” which has several meanings in IT, has come to be used for a new type of technology that helps provide consistency and efficient design in the context of hardware virtualization.
North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. North America is one of the early users of the application container technology. The technological adoption in this region is high. Moreover, this region comprises a dense startup ecosystem, and all the leading cloud service providers are from this region. Trends, such as microservices and DevOps are already in high demand in this region creating a favorable environment for the growth of the application container market. However, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in this region are transforming their core business applications, which makes them responsive to business changes. From the private to public sectors, all are embracing the application container technology. For instance, in Singapore, the government’s digital services team at GoVTech has been using Nectar for building applications. Nectar stands for Next-generation Container Architecture and is a codename given to on-premises Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). The emergence of DevOps is also expected to drive the growth of the application container market in this region.
Amazon Web Services
IBM
Microsoft
Apcera
Cisco
Red Hat
Docker
Google
VMware
Apprenda
Joyent
Rancher Labs
SUSE
Sysdig
Jelastic
Kontena
Mesosphere
Puppet Enterprise
Twistlock
Weaveworks
CA Technologies
Oracle
Nimble Storage (An HPE Company)
BlueData
Portworx
Consulting
Container Monitoring
Container Security
Container Data Management
Container Networking
Container Orchestration
Support and Maintenance
BFSI
Healthcare and life science
Telecommunication and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Education
Media and entertainment
Others
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
