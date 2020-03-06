Applicant Tracking Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Applicant tracking system (ATS) is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online on an enterprise or small business level, depending on the needs of the company and there is also free and open source ATS software available.

In 2018, the global Applicant Tracking Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Zoho

Workable

Recruitee

ADP

SmartRecruiters

JobDiva

Workday

ICIMS

Jobvite

Greenhouse

PCRecruiter

JazzHR

BambooHR

FileInvite

Conrep

Evalato

Skeeled

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Applicant Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Applicant Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Applicant Tracking Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3845344-global-applicant-tracking-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Applicant Tracking Systems Market Size

2.2 Applicant Tracking Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Applicant Tracking Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Applicant Tracking Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Applicant Tracking Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Applicant Tracking Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Applicant Tracking Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Applicant Tracking Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Zoho

12.1.1 Zoho Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Zoho Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Zoho Recent Development

12.2 Workable

12.2.1 Workable Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Workable Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Workable Recent Development

12.3 Recruitee

12.3.1 Recruitee Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Recruitee Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Recruitee Recent Development

12.4 ADP

12.4.1 ADP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.4.4 ADP Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ADP Recent Development

12.5 SmartRecruiters

12.5.1 SmartRecruiters Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.5.4 SmartRecruiters Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SmartRecruiters Recent Development

12.6 JobDiva

12.6.1 JobDiva Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.6.4 JobDiva Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 JobDiva Recent Development

12.7 Workday

12.7.1 Workday Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Workday Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Workday Recent Development

12.8 ICIMS

12.8.1 ICIMS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.8.4 ICIMS Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 ICIMS Recent Development

12.9 Jobvite

12.9.1 Jobvite Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Jobvite Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Jobvite Recent Development

12.10 Greenhouse

12.10.1 Greenhouse Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Applicant Tracking Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Greenhouse Revenue in Applicant Tracking Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Greenhouse Recent Development

12.11 PCRecruiter

12.12 JazzHR

12.13 BambooHR

12.14 FileInvite

12.15 Conrep

12.16 Evalato

12.17 Skeeled

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3845344-global-applicant-tracking-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025