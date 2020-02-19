APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEM (ATS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) development in United States, Europe and China.

An applicant tracking system (ATS) is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online on an enterprise or small business level, depending on the needs of the company and there is also free and open source ATS software available.

This upcoming industry report on the global applicant tracking system in higher education also considers the growth of the related education technology markets such as the corporate game-based learning, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecasted period. Additionally, to offer clients the scope to identify potential market prospects and expand in niche markets, this report on the global applicant tracking system in higher education also covers geographies like North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338278-global-applicant-tracking-system-ats-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The key players covered in this study

Hirezon

PeopleAdmin

Greenhouse

ApplicantStack

Automatic Payroll Systems

Asure Software

Bullhorn

ClearCompany

CloudERP4

Kronos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On- premise

On-cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

12 and Higher Education

School

College Essentials

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3338278-global-applicant-tracking-system-ats-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On- premise

1.4.3 On-cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 12 and Higher Education

1.5.3 School

1.5.4 College Essentials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size

2.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Hirezon

12.1.1 Hirezon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.1.4 Hirezon Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Hirezon Recent Development

12.2 PeopleAdmin

12.2.1 PeopleAdmin Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.2.4 PeopleAdmin Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 PeopleAdmin Recent Development

12.3 Greenhouse

12.3.1 Greenhouse Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.3.4 Greenhouse Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Greenhouse Recent Development

12.4 ApplicantStack

12.4.1 ApplicantStack Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.4.4 ApplicantStack Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ApplicantStack Recent Development

12.5 Automatic Payroll Systems

12.5.1 Automatic Payroll Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.5.4 Automatic Payroll Systems Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Automatic Payroll Systems Recent Development

12.6 Asure Software

12.6.1 Asure Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.6.4 Asure Software Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Asure Software Recent Development

12.7 Bullhorn

12.7.1 Bullhorn Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.7.4 Bullhorn Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bullhorn Recent Development

12.8 ClearCompany

12.8.1 ClearCompany Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.8.4 ClearCompany Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ClearCompany Recent Development

12.9 CloudERP4

12.9.1 CloudERP4 Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Introduction

12.9.4 CloudERP4 Revenue in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 CloudERP4 Recent Development

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com