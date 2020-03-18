Applicant Tracking Software Market 2017 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2021

This report studies the global Applicant Tracking Software market, analyzes and researches the Applicant Tracking Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Zoho Recruit

BambooHR

Workable

iApplicants

CATS

The Applicant Manager

Oracle Taleo Cloud Service

Workday Recruiting

Lever

iSmartRecruit

Bullhorn Staffing and Recruiting

SAP SuccessFactors

APS OnLine

Cezanne OnDemand

Kronos Workforce Ready

JobScore

WebHR

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

Market segment by Type, Applicant Tracking Software can be split into

Market segment by Application, Applicant Tracking Software can be split into

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Applicant Tracking Software

1.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Applicant Tracking Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Applicant Tracking Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Google Synch

1.3.2 Outlook Synch

1.4 Applicant Tracking Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Android

1.4.2 iOS

1.4.3 Other

2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Zoho Recruit

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 BambooHR

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Workable

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 iApplicants

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 CATS

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 The Applicant Manager

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Oracle Taleo Cloud Service

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Workday Recruiting

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Lever

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 iSmartRecruit

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Bullhorn Staffing and Recruiting

3.12 SAP SuccessFactors

……….

12 Applicant Tracking Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Applicant Tracking Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Applicant Tracking Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Applicant Tracking Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

..…..Continued

