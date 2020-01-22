Apple Cider Vinegar Market Revenue will Expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2018-2026

The tenacity of concerns over obesity has been on the rise around the globe. And now, consumers endeavor on reducing extra fat that they carry, and consumption of healthy diet remains one of the key ways to achieve the same. Vinegar contains acetic acid that has fat-burning properties. The millennial population has been a forefront user of apple cider vinegar in various food products, which has been triggering the demand and sales for the product in the global market.

Revenue generated from the global apple cider vinegar market was valued at US$ 745.8 Mn by the end of 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The market are expected to be valued at approximately US$ 1,229.2 Mn by the end of 2026.

Apples are one of the most widely cultivated tree fruits, and the third-most internationally traded fruit behind only bananas and grapes. Apples are commonly consumed, not only because of their flavor, but also because of the important nutrients that they contain, including high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and dietary fiber. There has been significant growth in the consumption rate of apple flavored juices, sauces, as well as apple cider vinegar, which indicates that the confluence of consumer perception for apple flavored product consumption will help to drive the demand for the product in the global market.

Consumers are inclining more towards a healthy lifestyle, which has led to the higher consumption of food and food ingredients with potential health benefits. Currently, consumers have become more conscious about their diets, owing to which, they are spending on a holistic approach to health and wellness that includes almost every aspect of life. Apple cider vinegar is one such food product which has several health benefits associated with its consumption, such as weight loss, improvisation of heart health, and helps treating diabetes. The rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of the product helps drive the demand for the product in the global market.

However, some vinegars such as balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, rice vinegar, and distilled white vinegar have gained popularity among the target segments due to their easy availability at affordable prices. Moreover, these kinds of products provide additional health benefits for the target customers. Hence, there are other relevant reasons for consumers to prefer other types of vinegar over apple cider vinegar, which can result in a negative impact on the growth rate of the product in terms of value and volume sales.

As indicated by regional analysis, the apple cider vinegar market in North America and Europe is expected to dominate over the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific. Asia is expected to become a prominent player by the end of the forecast period with a significant CAGR attributed to increase in the consumer awareness about the benefits associated with apple cider vinegar in the region.

Some of the major companies operating in the global apple cider vinegar market are PepsiCo, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, GNC Holdings, Inc., White House Foods Company, Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), Castelo Alimentos S/A, Pompeian, Inc., Manzana Products Co., Solana Gold Organics, Aspall Cyder Ltd., Nutraceutical Corporation, Eden Foods, Inc., Higher Nature Limited, Vitane Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., Swanson Health Products, Inc., Mautner Markhof Feinkost GmbH, Viva Naturals, and others.