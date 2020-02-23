App Analytics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

App analytics monitors the performance of mobile, desktop, and other device applications. Companies use app analytics software to quickly make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new insights allows companies to improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. With app analytics, companies unlock growth opportunities whereas without them, they run great risks.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the App Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the App Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to hold the largest app analytics market share during the forecast period. The North American region comprises the US and Canada. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which enable them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development and innovation of new technologies. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region is witnessing a dynamic change in the adoption of app analytics solutions and services across various verticals. It is expected to provide major growth opportunities for app analytics vendors, because of its flexible economic policies and the increasing investments in app analytics solutions and services.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Google

Yahoo

Amazon

Adobe

IBM

Countly

Localytics

Swrve

Appsee

Amplitude

Appscatter

Appdynamics

Appsflyer

Heap

Adjust

Clevertap

Segment

Tune

Contentsquare

Mixpanel

Moengage

App Annie

Apptentive

Kochava

Taplytics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile app analytics

Web app analytics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Retail

Media and entertainment

Logistics, travel, and transportation

Telecom and IT

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 App Analytics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of App Analytics

1.2 Classification of App Analytics by Types

1.2.1 Global App Analytics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global App Analytics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Mobile app analytics

1.2.4 Web app analytics

1.3 Global App Analytics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global App Analytics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Media and entertainment

1.3.5 Logistics, travel, and transportation

1.3.6 Telecom and IT

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global App Analytics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global App Analytics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) App Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) App Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) App Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) App Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) App Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of App Analytics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Google

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 App Analytics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Google App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Yahoo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 App Analytics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Yahoo App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Amazon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 App Analytics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Amazon App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Adobe

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 App Analytics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Adobe App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 App Analytics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Countly

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 App Analytics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Countly App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Localytics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 App Analytics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Localytics App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Swrve

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 App Analytics Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Swrve App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



