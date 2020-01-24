App Analytics Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “App Analytics Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “App Analytics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The App Analytics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global App Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the App Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
App analytics monitors the performance of mobile, desktop, and other device applications. Companies use app analytics software to quickly make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new insights allows companies to improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. With app analytics, companies unlock growth opportunities whereas without them, they run great risks.
North America is expected to hold the largest app analytics market share during the forecast period. The North American region comprises the US and Canada. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which enable them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development and innovation of new technologies. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region is witnessing a dynamic change in the adoption of app analytics solutions and services across various verticals. It is expected to provide major growth opportunities for app analytics vendors, because of its flexible economic policies and the increasing investments in app analytics solutions and services.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Yahoo
Amazon
Adobe
IBM
Countly
Localytics
Swrve
Appsee
Amplitude
Appscatter
Appdynamics
Appsflyer
Heap
Adjust
Clevertap
Segment
Tune
Contentsquare
Mixpanel
Moengage
App Annie
Apptentive
Kochava
Taplytics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile app analytics
Web app analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Media and entertainment
Logistics, travel, and transportation
Telecom and IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global App Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Mobile app analytics
1.4.3 Web app analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global App Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Media and entertainment
1.5.5 Logistics, travel, and transportation
1.5.6 Telecom and IT
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 App Analytics Market Size
2.2 App Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 App Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 App Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Google
12.1.1 Google Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 Google Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Google Recent Development
12.2 Yahoo
12.2.1 Yahoo Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 Yahoo Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Yahoo Recent Development
12.3 Amazon
12.3.1 Amazon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.4 Adobe
12.4.1 Adobe Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 Adobe Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Countly
12.6.1 Countly Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 Countly Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Countly Recent Development
12.7 Localytics
12.7.1 Localytics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 Localytics Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Localytics Recent Development
12.8 Swrve
12.8.1 Swrve Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 Swrve Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Swrve Recent Development
12.9 Appsee
12.9.1 Appsee Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 Appsee Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Appsee Recent Development
12.10 Amplitude
12.10.1 Amplitude Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 App Analytics Introduction
12.10.4 Amplitude Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Amplitude Recent Development
12.11 Appscatter
12.12 Appdynamics
12.13 Appsflyer
12.14 Heap
12.15 Adjust
12.16 Clevertap
12.17 Segment
12.18 Tune
12.19 Contentsquare
12.20 Mixpanel
12.21 Moengage
12.22 App Annie
12.23 Apptentive
12.24 Kochava
12.25 Taplytics
