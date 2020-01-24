App Analytics Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “App Analytics Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “App Analytics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The App Analytics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global App Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the App Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

App analytics monitors the performance of mobile, desktop, and other device applications. Companies use app analytics software to quickly make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new insights allows companies to improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. With app analytics, companies unlock growth opportunities whereas without them, they run great risks.

North America is expected to hold the largest app analytics market share during the forecast period. The North American region comprises the US and Canada. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which enable them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development and innovation of new technologies. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region is witnessing a dynamic change in the adoption of app analytics solutions and services across various verticals. It is expected to provide major growth opportunities for app analytics vendors, because of its flexible economic policies and the increasing investments in app analytics solutions and services.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Yahoo

Amazon

Adobe

IBM

Countly

Localytics

Swrve

Appsee

Amplitude

Appscatter

Appdynamics

Appsflyer

Heap

Adjust

Clevertap

Segment

Tune

Contentsquare

Mixpanel

Moengage

App Annie

Apptentive

Kochava

Taplytics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile app analytics

Web app analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Media and entertainment

Logistics, travel, and transportation

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global App Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Mobile app analytics

1.4.3 Web app analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global App Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Media and entertainment

1.5.5 Logistics, travel, and transportation

1.5.6 Telecom and IT

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 App Analytics Market Size

2.2 App Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 App Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 App Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 Yahoo

12.2.1 Yahoo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Yahoo Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Yahoo Recent Development

12.3 Amazon

12.3.1 Amazon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.4 Adobe

12.4.1 Adobe Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Adobe Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Adobe Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Countly

12.6.1 Countly Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Countly Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Countly Recent Development

12.7 Localytics

12.7.1 Localytics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Localytics Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Localytics Recent Development

12.8 Swrve

12.8.1 Swrve Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Swrve Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Swrve Recent Development

12.9 Appsee

12.9.1 Appsee Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 Appsee Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Appsee Recent Development

12.10 Amplitude

12.10.1 Amplitude Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 App Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 Amplitude Revenue in App Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Amplitude Recent Development

12.11 Appscatter

12.12 Appdynamics

12.13 Appsflyer

12.14 Heap

12.15 Adjust

12.16 Clevertap

12.17 Segment

12.18 Tune

12.19 Contentsquare

12.20 Mixpanel

12.21 Moengage

12.22 App Annie

12.23 Apptentive

12.24 Kochava

12.25 Taplytics

