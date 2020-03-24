APG Global Market 2018: Key Players – BASF, Dow, Akzo Nobel, Seppic, Kao

APG Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “APG -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

This report studies the Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) market is valued at USD 676 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 978 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 5.27% between 2019 and 2024.

The major players in global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) market include

BASF

Dow

Akzo Nobel

Seppic

Kao

CRODA

LG Household & Health Care

Shanghai Fine Chemical

Yangzhou Chenhua

Yixing Jinlan Chemical

Fenchem

Hugo New Materials

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3249534-global-apg-market-research-report-2018-by-manufacturers

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

China

North America

Europe

Japan

Rest of Asia

Region Other

On the basis of product, the Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) market is primarily split into

C8 APG

C10 APG

C12 APG

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Domestic Detergent

Cosmetics

Industrial Cleaning Agents

Plastics & Building Materials Additives

Pesticide Synergist Agent

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3249534-global-apg-market-research-report-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents

1 Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) 1

1.2 Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Segment by Types 1

1.2.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Production and Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2013-2024) 2

1.2.2 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Production Market Share by Types in 2017 3

1.3 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Segment by Applications 3

1.3.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2013-2024) 4

1.3.2 Domestic Detergent 5

1.3.3 Cosmetics 5

1.3.4 Industrial Cleaning Agents 6

1.3.5 Plastics, Building Materials Additives 7

1.3.6 Pesticide Synergist Agent 8

1.3.7 Others 8

1.4 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Market by Regions 9

1.4.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Market Size and Growth Rate Comparison by Regions (2013-2024) 9

1.4.2 North America Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 9

1.4.3 China Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 10

1.4.4 Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 11

1.4.5 Japan Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 12

1.5 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Market Size (2013-2024) 13

1.5.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2024) 13

1.5.2 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Consumption Status and Outlook (2013-2024) 15

….

7 Global Alkyl Polyglucoside(APG) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 48

7.1 BASF 48

7.1.1 BASF Profile 48

7.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 49

7.1.3 2013-2018 BASF Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 50

7.1.4 Contact Information 52

7.2 Dow 52

7.2.1 Dow Profile 52

7.2.2 Product Specifications 53

7.2.3 2013-2018 Dow Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 54

7.2.4 Contact Information 56

7.3 Akzo Nobel 56

7.3.1 Akzo Nobel Profile 56

7.3.2 Product Specifications 57

7.3.3 2013-2018 Akzo Nobel Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 59

7.3.4 Contact Information 61

7.4 Seppic 61

7.4.1 Seppic Profile 61

7.4.2 Product Specifications 62

7.4.2 2013-2018 Seppic Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 62

7.4.3 Contact Information 65

7.5 Kao 65

7.5.1 Kao Profile 65

7.5.2 Product Specifications 65

7.5.3 2013-2018 Kao Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 67

7.5.4 Contact Information 69

7.6 CRODA 69

7.6.1 CRODA Profile 69

7.6.2 Product Specifications 70

7.6.3 2013-2018 CRODA Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 70

7.6.4 Contact Information 72

7.7 LG Household & Health Care 72

7.7.1 Company Profile 72

7.7.2 Product Specifications 73

7.7.3 2013-2018 LG Household & Health Care Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 74

7.7.4 Contact Information 76

7.8 Shanghai Fine Chemical 76

7.8.1 Company Profile 76

7.8.2 Product Specifications 77

7.8.3 2013-2018 Shanghai Fine Chemical Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 79

7.8.4 Contact Information 81

7.9 Yangzhou Chenhua 81

7.9.1 Company Profile 81

7.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 82

7.9.3 2013-2018 Yangzhou Chenhua Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 83

7.9.4 Contact Information 85

7.10 Yixing Jinlan Chemical 85

7.10.1 Company Profile 85

7.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 86

7.10.3 2013-2018 Yixing Jinlan Chemical Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 87

7.10.4 Contact Information 90

7.11 Fenchem 90

7.11.1 Company Profile 90

7.11.2 Product Specifications 91

7.11.3 2013-2018 Fenchem Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 91

7.11.4 Contact Information 93

7.12 Hugo New Materials 93

7.12.1 Company Profile 93

7.12.2 Product Specifications 94

7.12.3 2013-2018 Hugo New Materials Alkyl Polyglycoside Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis 97

7.12.4 Contact Information 99

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3249534

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)