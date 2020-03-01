APEJ to Prevail as Most Lucrative Region in Global Lip Care Market

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global lip care market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of lip care. With continuous evolution of the consumer goods sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for lip care manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

A new report compiled by Fact.MR has slated a value CAGR of 4.5% for the global lip care market in the forecast period (2017-2026). Over 650,000,000 units of lip care products are expected to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Emerging Interest in Personal Grooming to Drive Adoption of Lip Care Products

The surging importance of grooming, in tandem with increasing interest in presentable appearance among the aspirational, urban population in order to create positive impression has provided numerous growth opportunities for the global cosmetics industry. Emerging interest of working professionals in personal grooming on account of improving living standards is driving innovations in cosmetic products, and lip care has been no exception. A wide range of revolutionary products of lip care have been launched around the world, and these products have an aesthetic appeal for grabbing attention of consumers, in turn fuelling sales. The lip care products are gaining immense traction within the beauty- & health-conscious consumers, as they deliver protection & nourishment to lips against harmful sun rays, and drying effects of cold & wind.

Sticks to Remain Leading Packaging Form for Lip Care Products

Lip care products packed in sticks are highly sought-after among consumers on the back of the convenience offered in carrying and application of the product on lips. Sticks will therefore remain the leading packaging form used for lip care products, with sales estimated to exceed US$ 2,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Based on price range, economic lip care products will remain preferred by consumers, followed by medium priced lip care products. Revenues from both these price range segments are expected to collectively hold over four-fifth share of the market by 2026-end. Modern trade will spearhead the global lip care products market in terms of revenues, on the basis of sales channels.

APEJ to Prevail as Most Lucrative Region in Global Lip Care Market

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) currently dominates the global lip care market and is expected to prevail as the most lucrative region in the market. Dominance of APEJ in the lip care market can be highly attributed to rising availability of branded lip care products, increased affordability of consumers, and increasing presence of international and local brands in the region. In addition, robust expansion of the urban population in APEJ countries such as China and India has a pivotal role in growth of the region’s cosmetic sector, which in turn will positively influence rise of the lip care market in the region.

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report offers forecast and analysis on key players underpinning expansion of the global lip care market. The market players profiled by the report include Subaru Corporation, Kiehl’s, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Avon Products, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Unilever PLC, The Procter & Gamble Company, Kao Corporation, and L’Oréal S.A.

