APEJ  Car Radiator Market Set to Dominate the Global Car radiator Market in Terms of Revenue

The global car radiator market is witnessing increasing growth due to the ever increasing production of vehicles across the globe. Another factor boosting the growth of this market is the strict emission norms enacted by governments all over the world. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global car radiator market during the forecast period, 2017-2022, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies.As the production of cars increases all over the world and the vehicle parc also increases, the market for car radiators will exhibit a steady growth. Also, due to the stringent emission norms, the global automotive industry is developing more fuel efficient and emission free vehicles. Due to this, the global automotive manufacturers are laying more emphasis on the development of hybrid and electric cars. This is also positively affecting the growth of the car radiator market. Fact.MR forecasts the compact car type segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2017 to 2022.

The market in APEJ is set to dominate the global car radiator market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. APEJ car radiator market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Down-Flow Product Type Segment Slated to Touch a Value of More than US$ 2,500 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of Fact.MR, the down-flow product type segment is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 2,500 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The down-flow product type segment is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the product type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the OEM segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 4,055 Mn in 2022. The OEM segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the OEM segment.

According to the assessment of Fact.MR, the aluminum material type segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 3,890 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of more than 6% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The aluminum material type segment is estimated to account for more than three-fourths of the revenue share of the material type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the car radiator market like Modine Manufacturing Company, Valeo SA, Banco Products (India) Ltd., Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd, Denso Corporation, T.RAD Co., Ltd, MAHLE GmbH, TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd., and Sanden Holdings Corporation.

