APD Avalanche Photodiode Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2025

APD Avalanche Photodiode (APD) is a highly sensitive semiconductor electronic device that exploits the photoelectric effect to convert light to electricity. APDs can be thought of as photodetectors that provide a built-in first stage of gain through avalanche multiplication. From a functional standpoint, they can be regarded as the semiconductor analog to photomultipliers. By applying a high reverse bias voltage, APDs show an internal current gain effect due to impact ionization. However, some silicon APDs employ alternative doping and beveling techniques compared to traditional APDs that allow greater voltage to be applied before breakdown is reached and hence a greater operating gain. In general, the higher the reverse voltage, the higher the gain.

Global sales of APD Avalanche Photodiode have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 7.10%. Compared to 2016, APD Avalanche Photodiode market managed to increase revenue by 5.44 percent to $124.46 million worldwide in 2017 from $118.04 million in 2016. Overall, the APD Avalanche Photodiode market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Nowadays, in the developed countries, the APD Avalanche Photodiode industry is on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, USA, European and China. Meanwhile, the leading companies have variety products, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The top four manufacturers are First-sensor, Hamamatsu, Kyosemi Corporation and Luna, respectively with global market share of 20.43%, 16.65%, 12.60% and 10.91% in 2017, in terms of volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the APD Avalanche Photodiode market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in APD Avalanche Photodiode business, shared in Chapter 3.

Si-APD

InGaAs-APD

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Medical

Mobility

Others

First-sensor

Hamamatsu

Kyosemi Corporation

Luna

Excelitas

Osi optoelectronics

Edmund Optics

GCS

Accelink

NORINCO GROUP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

