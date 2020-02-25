Asia-Pacific Silicone Textile Chemicals Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By Type (Silicone Softeners, Micro Emulsion Silicon, Others), Form (Fluids, Emulsions and Antifoams), Silicone Technologies (Polydimethylsiloxanes and Special Silicone Fluids), Silicone Modifications, (Methyl Group, Amino Group, Hydrophilic Group, Hydrogen Group and Other Organo Modifications) Textile Type (Component Fibers, Synthetic Fibers and Inorganic Fibers), Application (Apparel, Home and Office Furnishing, Technical Textiles and Others).

Market Definition

Silicone textile chemicals are high purity silicone based chemicals which are derived from silicone metal after processing. These chemicals are mostly used for finishing purposes in the textile industry and have various applications in apparel, home and office furnishing, technical textiles and others. Silicone textile chemicals have a very important role as softeners and water repellent agents for fabrics of all kinds. Silicone based chemicals can be used in the form of fluids, emulsions, oils and antifoams.

Market Segmentation.

Asia Pacific silicone textile chemicals market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, form, silicone technologies, silicone modifications, textile type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into silicone softeners, micro emulsion silicon, others. Silicone softeners are sub-segmented into hydroxyl silicone oil, amino silicone oil, epoxy silicone softener and hydrophilic silicone softener

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into fluids, emulsions, antifoams. Fluids, emulsions, antifoams are sub-segmented into silicone producers and formulators

On the basis of silicone technologies, the market is segmented into polydimethylsiloxanes and special silicone fluids. Special silicone fluids are sub-segmented into amido, amino functional silicones, methyl hydrogen silicones, epoxy functional silicones, hydroxy functional silicones, silicone polyethers and epoxy polyether silicones

On the basis of silicone modifications, the market is segmented into methyl group, amino group, hydrophilic group, hydrogen group and other organo modifications

On the basis of textile type, the market is segmented into component fibers, synthetic fibers and inorganic fibers. Component fibers are sub-segmented into silk, wool, cotton and others. Synthetic fibers are sub-segmented into nylon, polyester, polyamide and others

On the basis of applications, market is segmented into apparel, home and office furnishing, technical textiles and other applications.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are

> Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

> Huntsman International LLC

> Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

> Momentive

> Wacker Chemie AG

> Archroma Brand & Performance Textile Specialties

> Applied Material Solutions, Inc.

> Changzhou Domlong Chemical Co., Ltd.

> Crucible Chemical Company

> Dongguan City Pacific Textile Products Co., Ltd.

> Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd

> Giovanni Bozetto S.P.A

> Ht Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

> Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

> The Dow chemical company

> Evonik Nutrition and Care GmbH

> Elkem Silicone

> McCoy Group Of Companies

> NICCA U.S.A Inc.

> Nouryon

> Peidmont Chemical Industries

> Quantum Silicones, LLC

> Rudolf GmbH

> Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co.Ltd

> ZXCHEM

Continue…

