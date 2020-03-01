APAC Rooftop Solar Panel Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2023 Market Research Report

The APAC rooftop solar panel market is growing, and it is expected to contribute significantly in the growth of the global rooftop solar panel market due to the increasing environmental concern and reduction in the price of the rooftop solar panel. Low operating cost, significant changes in laws, maintenance cost and awareness among people are boosting the growth of APAC rooftop solar panel.

There are some restraints which are faced by APAC rooftop solar panel market such as lack of proper energy storage and energy transportation facility. Emerging market such as Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea are most opportunity markets due to the presence of the market player in these regions. Further, no entry barrier for new entrants is the opportunity for APAC rooftop solar panel market. The report includes detailed market overview, analyst insights and, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market insights, solar panel market analysis and company profiling.

The report includes detailed market overview, analyst insights and, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market insights, solar panel market analysis and company profiling.

Geographically the APAC rooftop solar panel market is divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and rest of APAC. The China region is leading the rooftop solar panel market followed by India and Japan majorly due to the rising environmental concern such as global warming and reduction in the rooftop solar panel costs due to mass production in this region. Additionally, Japan is leaning toward the residential rooftop solar power market due to increasing public awareness and government support. In particular, South Korea is one of the high-growth rooftop solar power markets in APAC rooftop solar panel market due to the FiT policy and supportive government legislation.

The key players in APAC rooftop solar panel market include Canadian Solar, China Sunergy, Delsolar, Evergreen solar, First Solar, Hanwha SolarOne, JA Solar, Jinko Solar, SoloPower, SunPower, Trina solar and so on. In 2017, Sharp Solar entered into an agreement with Impact Solar Limited to construct a roof-top solar system for Big C, one of Thailand’s hypermarket retailers.

APAC rooftop solar panel market is segmented on the basis of type, end users and regional outlook. On the basis of type, the rooftop solar panel market is segmented into monocrystalline PV module, polycrystalline PV module, and thin-film PV module. In solar panel type polycrystalline solar panel is the predicted to be the fastest growing segment of APAC rooftop solar panel market by type. This growth is majorly attributed to the high efficiency of polycrystalline solar panels. On the basis of the end user, the rooftop solar panel market is segmented into household and corporate.

Market segmentation

Global APAC rooftop solar panel market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

• APAC rooftop solar panel market research and analysis, by type

• APAC rooftop solar panel market research and analysis, by the end user

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of APAC rooftop solar panel market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting APAC rooftop solar panel market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating APAC rooftop solar panel market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

