APAC Printing Inks Market Report Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Forecast

The APAC printing inks market is projected to reach $7,000.2 million by 2023, the market growth is driven by the growing consumption of packaged food items and rising demand of bio-based products, according to P&S Intelligence.

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/apac-printing-inks-market/report-sample

Based on formulation, the APAC printing inks market is categorised into oil-based, solvent-based, water-based, and others. Oil-based was the largest formulation category in the market, contributing more than 40.0% revenue in 2017. This can be attributed to its properties such as the ability to print well and better on most of the things including coated or gloss stocks, as compared to other inks.

Winning in emerging economies—lucrative opportunity in the APAC printing inks market

Over the past few years, countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have emerged as some of the major markets for printing inks. The rapid industrialization and commercialization in these countries have resulted in sharp increase in the consumption of these inks for office purposes. Additionally, the rising living style in emerging nations have resulted in greater consumption of packaged foods items and consumables, which is a major opportunity for market growth. With the continued economic growth in major APAC nations, the market for these inks is expected to grow in these countries.

On the basis of application, the APAC printing inks market is categorized into labels and packaging, commercial printing, publication, and others. Labels and packaging application accounted for more than 40.0% share in the market in 2017. This can be ascribed to the increasing use of packaged foods and goods in the region owing to increasing disposable income, resulting in the increasing need of printing inks for labels and packaging applications.

Browse a overview of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/apac-printing-inks-market

About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com