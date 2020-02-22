APAC Compressor Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The APAC compressor market to reach $23.3 billion by 2023. The industry has been witnessing considerable growth, buoyed by growing automotive industry, predominantly passenger vehicle category, along with overall growth in demand for electric vehicle.

Based on the dynamic compressor, APAC compressor market is classified into centrifugal and axial flow compressors. Centrifugal compressor category accounted for a larger market share in 2017. Centrifugal compressors are majorly used for compression of gas due to which they are largely deployed in oil and gas industry.

Based on compressor type, APAC compressor market is categorized into positive displacement and dynamic compressors. Out of these, positive displacement compressor category accounted for larger revenue share in 2017, and is also expected to lead throughout the forecast period, owing to growing demand for rotary type of compressors.

India compressor market is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period, both in terms of volume and value, owing to robust growth of small businesses and construction industry in the country. India’s construction industry is projected to reach about one trillion by 2025, and would generate high demand for compressors in the coming years.

Growing automotive industry supported by rising disposable income of populace in developing countries like India and China, and technological innovations are the key factors driving the automotive industry in APAC.

Some of the major players in the APAC compressor market include RECHI Precision Co. Ltd, Elgi Equipments Limited, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Atlas Copco AB, Kobe Steel Ltd, ANESI IWATA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co. Ltd, MAHLE GmbH, Hanon Systems, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

