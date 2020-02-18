Aortic Valve Market Demand, Sales and Consumption Status and Growth Opportunities

The market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of valvular diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MISs), rise in number of clinical trials for heart valves, and introduction of advanced implants.

The different types of valves available in the aortic valve market are transcatheter valves, sutureless valves and others. Among these, transcatheter valves attained the largest share of 58.8% in the market, in 2017. This leading position of the category is attributed to increasing initiatives for research activities for developing transcatheter valves and increasing number of clinical trials to study transcatheter valves. For instance, In December 2017, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation announced new data demonstrating the economic advantages of the company’s SAPIEN 3 transcatheter aortic valve.

During the forecast period, the aortic valve industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand in Asia-Pacific (APAC), at a CAGR of 13.0%, owing to the presence of large number of patient population with cardiovascular diseases, rising number of aortic valve replacement surgeries, growing medical tourism, and continuously improving healthcare infrastructure.

Moreover, economic development and rising healthcare expenditure are some of the factors that are expected to boost the APAC aortic valve market over the forecast period. Growing number of approvals for transcatheter valves by companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, and others is also expected to contribute in the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2018, LivaNova plc announced the first patient enrolment in the Perceval Valve clinical study for Chinese Registration (“PERFECT”) TRIAL. This pre-market, prospective, single-arm trial study is being conducted to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of Perceval Valve.

Globally, key players in the aortic valve industry are seeking for approvals to launch new products in the market. For instance, in February 2018, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation received CE Mark for its self-expanding CENTERA valve for severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis patients at high risk of open surgery. In March 2018, LivaNova Plc received CE Mark approval for its Bicarbon aortic valves for use with low-dose anticoagulant therapy. This expanded indication of the company’s Bicarbon family of mechanical valves is based on evidence and results from the LOWERING-IT trial.

