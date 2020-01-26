Antivirus Software Market – Top players are AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o., Microsoft Corporation

Antivirus Software Market – Overview

Accessing different websites online can be harmful to the user’s system. It can allow unauthorized access to a third person through internet connectivity. Unauthorized access in host computer, infects the user’s system with malware or viruses and secretly gather the user’s information or spies the system. Antivirus software secure and protect the user’s computer from threats while user is browsing multiple websites online. It is used to detect malware, which includes viruses, trojans, and worms. The software is used to remove unnecessary files from the host computer system. It offers features such as advanced threat protection, information protection, and endpoint security. Antivirus software also provides email security, network security, cloud security, cyber security to user’s computer system.

Antivirus Software Market – Trends and Opportunities

Multiple virus files are automatically downloaded to a user’s computer system while on a website, which automatically creates an open path for an illegal user to control or access the former’s private data. People depend on internet for online transactions, especially for e-commerce and banking. Banking transactions are extremely unsafe to cyber-attacks, antivirus companies are adding advance features in their antivirus software for prevent frauds and provides payment security. In the past few years, cyber security threats have increased rapidly across the globe. Hackers are creating new viruses to breach user’s private information. Therefore, most antivirus software developing companies’ are providing auto-update option in their antivirus software to provide real-time protection for user’s computer system. An auto-update feature is used to update the software and create new malware profiles in the system to protect computer system from future cyber-attack.

Government initiatives for cyber security, proliferation of mobile devices, rise in the number of internet users, small-medium enterprises (SMEs), and educational hubs are driving the antivirus software market. Increase in the number of mobile users and personal computer systems are increasing susceptibility to cybersecurity threats. Rising usage of paid antivirus software among individual users and increasing demand for smartphones is expected to create lucrative opportunities for antivirus software companies. Increase in the number of solution vendors providing software on trial basis or free pirated antivirus software is likely to hinder the antivirus software market.

Antivirus Software Market – Segmentation

The global antivirus software market can be segmented based on device, end-user, operating system, and region. In terms of device, the market can be categorized into laptops, desktops, smartphones, and tablets. The laptop segment is expected to generate more revenue due to the increase in demand for laptop security. Based on end-user, the antivirus software market can be segregated into corporate, personal, and government. In terms of operating system, the market can be categorized in Windows, MAC, and Android/IOS/Linux. Based on region, the global antivirus software market can be classified into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to account for a dominant share of the global market, as major players operating in the antivirus software market and expected to investing more in this region. The antivirus software market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to growing demand for secured enterprise data systems and increasing number of SME’s and large enterprises. Several leading companies plan on investing in Asia Pacific and Europe. Therefore, North America, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to hold more than half of the market shares in coming years.

Antivirus Software Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global antivirus software market include AVG Technologies CZ, s.r.o., Microsoft Corporation, Avast Software s.r.o., Symantec Corporation, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., McAfee, LLC, F-Secure Corporation, Adaware, and BullGuard Limited. These solution providers are investing considerably in research to develop new technologies in order to gain a larger share of the market in the next few years. Additionally, these companies are partnering with domestic players to increase their business and market share in regional markets.