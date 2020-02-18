Antivirus Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Global Antivirus Software Market

Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Antivirus Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Antivirus Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, AVG, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past years, the market of antivirus software was grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of separator in China – Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation recent years.

The downstream of the antivirus software is rigid, which is wildly used in the market of Food, clothing, electronics, electrical appliances, medicine, cosmetics, and other consumer goods etc. For application terminals of the antivirus software, PC Terminals, Mobile Terminals are the most used in the world at present. Market size of antivirus software by PC terminals is still more than by mobile terminals.

The leading growing market of antivirus software is the personal terminal, such as smart mobiles, tablet, etc. in the past few years. The IoT will be one of the key network security area in the future if the IoT keep developing.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Antivirus Software.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

AVG

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Panda Security

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

